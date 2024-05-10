Alabama Posts 8-7 Win over LSU to Open SEC Series

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama scored five runs over the final two innings Friday night to come back from a 7-3 deficit and post an 8-7 win over LSU in Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

Alabama improved to 31-18 overall, 11-14 in the SEC, while LSU dropped to 32-19 overall and 9-16 in conference play.

The teams resume the series at 4 p.m. CT Saturday in a game that will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

Trailing 7-6 with two outs and nobody on in the bottom of the ninth inning, the Crimson Tide loaded the bases with two walks and a hit batsman.

Rightfielder William Hamiter then chopped a pitch from LSU reliever Griffin Herring in front of home plate, where catcher Alex Milazzo picked up the ball and fired an errant throw toward first base, allowing the tying and winning runs to score.

Alabama reliever Coulson Buchanan (2-1) was credited with the win, as he pitched a scoreless top of the ninth inning.

Herring (3-1) was charged with the loss, allowing two runs – none earned – on one hit in 1.2 innings with two walks and four strikeouts.

“It’s tough, but we have an opportunity to respond,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “How our team responds is far more important than the results of any game. Their readiness, their toughness, their purpose tomorrow will be elite if they’ve really grown into men as this season has gone along.”

LSU took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when first baseman Jared Jones launched a solo homer, his 22nd dinger of the season.

Alabama tied the game in the second when rightfielder William Hamiter smashed a run-scoring triple off the centerfield wall.

The Tigers struck for two runs in the fourth as second baseman Steven Milam and centerfielder Paxton Kling provided RBI singles.

The Tide tied the contest 3-3 in the fourth as centerfielder TJ McCants lifted a sacrifice fly and Hamiter lined a run-scoring single.

LSU regained the lead in the fifth when third baseman Tommy White led off with a homer – his 20th of the year – and designated hitter Hayden Travinski provided a sacrifice fly.

The Tigers extended the advantage to 7-3 in the eighth when Milam homered and White belted an RBI double.

Alabama, however, narrowed the gap to 7-6 in the bottom of the eighth as McCants launched a two-run homer and third baseman Gage Miller produced an RBI single.

LSU starting pitcher Gage Jump worked the first 5.2 innings for the Tigers, allowing three runs on seven hits with one walk and seven strikeouts.