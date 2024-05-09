LSU Tigers (32-18, 9-15 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (30-18, 10-14 SEC)

DATES/TIMES

• Friday, May 10 @ 6 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

• Saturday, May 11 @ 4 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

• Sunday, May 12 @ 1 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

STADIUM

• Sewell-Thomas Stadium (5,867)

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

ONLINE

• The games will be streamed on SEC Network +

PITCHING MATCHUPS

Game 1

LSU – So. LH Gage Jump (4-1, 3.76 ERA, 55.0 IP, 16 BB, 67 SO)

UA – Sr. LH Greg Farone (4-2, 4.07 ERA, 55.1 IP, 18 BB, 57 SO)

Game 2

LSU – Jr. RH Luke Holman (6-3, 2.84 ERA, 66.2 IP, 26 BB, 98 SO)

UA – Fr. LH Zane Adams (4-3, 4.71 ERA, 49.2 IP, 18 BB, 35 SO)

Game 3

LSU – TBA

UA – Jr. RH Ben Hess (3-4, 6.89 ERA, 48.1 IP, 29 BB, 79 SO)

LSU SERIES RECORD VS. ALABAMA

• Alabama leads the all-time series with LSU, 200-180-3, and the first meeting between the squads occurred in 1906 … LSU has won 14 of the 16 SEC regular-season series versus the Tide since 2007, including a three-games series sweep last season in Baton Rouge … Alabama’s series victories since 2007 came in 2011 at Tuscaloosa and in 2016 in Baton Rouge … LSU has a 39-13 mark in games played vs. Alabama since 2007 (34-13 in regular-season games, 5-0 in the SEC Tournament).

QUOTING COACH JAY JOHNSON

“Our players have earned the position that makes this weekend important. If you can make the last 10 games of a regular season important, then you’re doing something right. Our players for the last month have been doing a lot of things right. These last six games over the next two weeks are really significant, and we can’t wait to get started this weekend.”

ABOUT THE TIGERS

• LSU has won three straight SEC series and 10 of its past 13 games overall … the Tigers began this week with a 6-5 win over Northwestern State on Tuesday night, as first baseman Jared Jones’ two-out, two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning erased a 5-4 deficit and lifted LSU to victory.

• Right-hander Luke Holman is No. 2 in the SEC in strikeouts (98) and in opponent batting average (.174) … he is No. 3 in the league in innings pitched (66.2) and No. 4 in ERA (2.84)

• Second baseman Steven Milam was named SEC Freshman of the week on Monday, as he was LSU’s leading hitting in its series victory versus top-ranked Texas A&M … Milam batted .444 (4-for-9) against the Aggies with two doubles, one RBI, two runs, two walks and a .545 on-base percentage … he was 2-for-2 in the Game 1 win over the Aggies and provided a crucial RBI single in a four-run sixth inning that erased a 3-2 Texas A&M lead … Milam doubled and later scored as part of a two-run rally in the eighth inning of Game 2, as LSU stretched a 4-3 lead to 6-3 in the eventual 6-4 victory … Milam hit .400 for the entire week, which also included a win over Grambling State on April 30.

• Senior right-hander Christian Little defeated top-ranked Texas A&M on Saturday night with a brilliant relief effort … he entered the game at the start of the sixth inning and limited the Aggies – who entered the series with a .315 team batting average – to one run on two hits in 3.2 innings with one walk and six strikeouts … the 3.2 innings and 64 pitches thrown marked Little’s season highs, and the six strikeouts matched his LSU career high … he fired 43 of his 64 pitches (67 percent) for strikes … the win clinched an SEC series victory over Texas A&M, which suffered consecutive losses for the first time this season.

• Sophomore left-hander Griffin Herring earned his fourth save of the season on Friday night, preserving the Tigers’ Game 1 win over top-ranked Texas A&M … Herring worked 2.1 innings, allowing just one unearned run on four hits with no walks and three strikeouts … Herring is now 2-0 with a 1.32 ERA and three saves in eight SEC relief appearances this season, recording five walks and 39 strikeouts in 27.1 innings.

• LSU catcher Brady Neal is batting .455 (5-for-11) in his last three games with one double, three homers, seven RBI and five runs scored … first baseman Jared Jones has two doubles, two homers, four RBI and four runs in his last five games … leftfielder Josh Pearson has three doubles, four RBI and five runs scored in his last five games … third baseman Tommy White has one double, two homers, eight RBI and six runs in his last five games.

• Sophomore right-hander Gavin Guidry recorded a brilliant relief effort on Tuesday night to lead LSU to a win over Northwestern State … Guidry pitched a career-high 4.0 innings, limiting the Demons to no runs on one hit with no walks and a career-best seven strikeouts, as he improved to 2-0 on the season and 5-0 in his LSU career.

• Junior right-hander Fidel Ulloa earned his first career LSU win on Friday night with a strong relief effort versus top-ranked Texas A&M … Ulloa entered the contest in the sixth inning and fired 1.1 scoreless innings, limiting the Aggies to just one hit with no walks and one strikeout.

ABOUT THE CRIMSON TIDE

• Alabama is led by first-year head coach Rob Vaughn, who was the head coach at Maryland from 2018-23 and was named Big Ten Coach of the Year in both 2022 and 2023.

• The Crimson Tide are No. 3 in the SEC in team batting average with a .308 cumulative mark … the Alabama pitching staff is No. 10 in the league with a 5.58 staff ERA.

• Infielder Gage Miller is hitting .383 this season with 10 doubles, two triples, 18 homers and 48 RBI … infielder Justin Lebron is batting .343 with six doubles, 11 homers, and 33 RBI … outfielder/infielder TJ McCants, a transfer from Ole Miss, has 13 homers and 46 RBI for the Crimson Tide.