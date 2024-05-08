Track & Field Ready for the Three-Day SEC Outdoor Championships in Gainesville

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field team is kicking off the outdoor postseason this weekend with the SEC Outdoor Championships hosted at Florida’s James G. Pressly Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. The three-day meet will be streamed lived on SEC Network+ and SEC Network.

LSU will have 53 student-athletes (29 men, 24 women) competing this weekend at the SEC Outdoor Championships. The first day of the meet (Thursday) is set to start at 11 a.m. CT for LSU with the men’s hammer throw. Friday’s events will kick off at 3:15 p.m. for the Tigers with the men’s shot put, while Saturday will begin at 2 p.m.

Live coverage of the SEC Outdoor Track and Field Championships will air on SEC Network+, starting at 10:55 a.m. on Thursday, 10:25 a.m. on Friday and 1:55 p.m. on Saturday. The final stretch of the meet will switch over to the SEC Network at 5 p.m. on Saturday. The broadcast talent includes Dwight Stones, Dan O’Brien, Larra Overton and Fernando Paloma.

A total of 20 SEC men’s and women’s track and field teams are ranked among the nation’s top-25 teams, according to the latest national rankings announced Tuesday by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).

A nation-leading nine SEC women’s programs are ranked in the top-25, all in the top-15. LSU is No. 1, Arkansas is No. 2, Texas A&M is No. 4, South Carolina is No. 6, Florida is No. 7, Georgia is No. 8, Tennessee is No. 10, Ole Miss is No. 12 and Alabama is No. 15. No other conference has more than five women’s teams in the top-25.

A nation-best 11 SEC men’s programs are ranked in the top-25, including the top-five. Florida is No. 1, followed by Texas A&M, LSU, Alabama and Arkansas to round out the top-five. Auburn is No. 10, Kentucky is No. 12, Tennessee is No.14, Mississippi State is No. 15, South Carolina is No. 20 and Georgia is No. 22. No other conference has more than five men’s teams in the top-25.

Last year both the LSU men finished second as a team with 89 points, while the women finished eighth overall with 53 points at the SEC Outdoor Championships.

The Bayou Bengals return six event champions from the 2023 SEC Outdoor Championships, including Godson Oghenebrume (100m, 4×100), Da’Marcus Fleming (4×100), Alia Armstrong (100mh, 4×100), Brianna Lyston (4×100), Thelma Davies (4×100) and Michaela Rose (800m).

