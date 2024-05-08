Newland Named 2024 SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year

AUBURN, Ala. – The early postseason accolades continue to come in for LSU senior outfielder Ali Newland as she has been tabbed the 2024 SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year announced by the league office on Wednesday morning.

Newland is the second LSU softball athlete to win SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year, joining Brittany Mack, who was a co-winner in 2012.

Newland is a three-time SEC Softball Community Service Team selection and was honored as a 2023-24 SEC Brad Davis Community Service winner.

Newland will graduate in May 2024 with an undergraduate degree in mass communications with a concentration in journalism and has a 3.93 grade point average. In addition to her academic success, Newland leads the team in community service hours, including contributions to MLK Service Day, coordinating the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Banquet and Geaux Teal organization, and organizing FCA huddles for the softball team on the road.

Newland’s role as an ambassador for LSU Athletics is a testament to her versatility and dedication. Her support extends beyond softball, as she actively promotes various sports. Her increased responsibilities within LSU’s South Stadium Productions, where she helps produce content for LSU Gold and LSU Athletics’ social media pages, further underline her commitment to the LSU community.