LSU Basketball Officially Announced for the Inaugural Greenbrier Tip-off on November 22 & 24

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tigers basketball team was officially announced Wednesday by promoter Intersport, as the fourth team in the inaugural Greenbrier Tip-Off set for Nov. 22 and 24 at The Greenbrier Resort, which is located in the picturesque foothills of the Allegheny Mountains in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

The four teams – LSU, Wisconsin, Pittsburgh and UCF — will participate as part of the Tip-Off’s Mountain Division in a two-game bracketed tournament. Official matchups, game times and television details will be announced at a later date. Intersport, the Chicago-based agency that will operate the event, is also planning to host a second, four-team tournament as part of the Greenbrier Tip-Off. Additional teams will be announced later this summer.

Travel packages will be available on May 21 for fans looking to join their favorite team at The Greenbrier Tip-Off. Packages will include game tickets, good for each game of the Tournament, and accommodations at the historic resort. Fans interested in securing packages and receiving additional event updates from the Tournament can register to receive email alerts at www.greenbriertipoff.com/travel-packages. Due to the intimate setup of the venue, travel packages are the only way to guarantee tickets to the Greenbrier Tip-Off. Ticket-only packages, based on availability, may go on sale in the fall.

The Resort has become synonymous with world-class, authentic, southern hospitality. Founded in 1778, The Greenbrier is the premium vacation destination fit for any personality, from luxury shopping and dining experiences to championship-level golf and other outdoor adventures. In total, the resort features more than 55 indoor and outdoor activities, more than 35 retail shops, five golf courses, 20 dining and lounge venues, signature spa services and an on-property casino on more than 11,000 acres.

In 2023, Intersport and The Greenbrier entered into a long-term partnership to bring major college basketball to the mountain resort destination. Radford and Marshall met in a standalone contest on Nov. 10 in front of a sold-out crowd of more than 1,000 fans at Colonial Hall at the famed resort.

Wisconsin a year ago advanced to the Big Ten Tournament title game and was a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

UCF will be looking for its third straight early season tournament championship, having won championships in Jacksonville (2023) and the Bahamas (2022).

Pitt won 22 games last season, winning 11 of its final 14 games. The Panthers have posted back-to-back 20-win seasons for the first time since 2013 and 2014.

The Tigers will be entering their third season under Matt McMahon after returning to postseason play in the NIT. LSU has won two games each of the last two years in early season tournaments at the Cayman Islands (2022) and Charleston (2023). LSU has already signed three top 65 recruits for the 2024-25 season to go with a strong group from the transfer portal.

