Week 13 National Rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU climbs four spots to No. 9 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll and stays at No. 10 in the USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll.

The Tigers move up to No. 12 in the D1Softball Top 25 Poll and jump to No. 13 in the Softball America Poll.

LSU finished the regular season 38-14 overall and 12-12 in the SEC. The Bayou Bengals are the No. 8 seed in the 2024 SEC Tournament and will take on ninth-seeded Alabama at 10 a.m. CT on Wednesday, May 8, at the Jane B. Moore Field in Auburn, Ala.

