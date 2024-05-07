Newland Named to the 2024 SEC Softball Community Service Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – LSU senior outfielder Ali Newland has been named to the SEC Softball Community Service Team for the third consecutive year, as announced by the league office on Tuesday afternoon.

Newland, who was selected as a 2023-24 Brad Davis Community Service Award winner last week, joins former LSU Tigers Ashley Applegate (2009-2011) and Kristen Hobbs (2005-2007) as three-time SEC Community Service Team selections.

Newland has displayed outstanding leadership for the LSU Tigers both on and off the field. In the community, she leads the team in community service hours, including contributions to MLK Service Day, coordinating the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Banquet and Geaux Teal organization, and organizing FCA huddles for the softball team on the road.

Newland’s role as an ambassador for LSU Athletics is a testament to her versatility and dedication. Her support extends beyond softball, as she actively promotes various sports. Her increased responsibilities within LSU’s South Stadium Productions, where she helps produce content for LSU Gold and LSU Athletics’ social media pages, further underline her commitment to the LSU community.

The SEC sponsors Community Service Teams for all 21 league-sponsored sports. The Community Service Team looks to highlight an athlete from each school who gives back to their community in superior efforts.

