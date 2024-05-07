vs. Alabama

Alabama enters the tournament after posting a 10-14 SEC record. It has dropped five of its final six series, including the final weekend of the regular season against in-state rival Auburn at Jane B. Moore Field. The Crimson Tide is batting .254 with 305 hits but has a 2.06 team ERA with 314 strikeouts in 327.0 innings.

Graduate transfer Kayla Beaver leads the pitching staff with a 16-8 record and a 1.76 ERA behind 156 strikeouts in 155.1 innings. Beaver has seven solo shutouts this season and three saves.

Outfielder Kristen White is the club’s lone .300 hitter at the dish, standing at .313 in just 34 games played. Shortstop Kenleigh Cahalan has a team-high 44 hits and contributes 24 RBIs. Infielder Abby Duchscherer is one of four players with six home runs and paces the team with 30 RBIs. 