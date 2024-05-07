BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU (38-14) is the No. 8 seed in the 2024 SEC Tournament and will face ninth-seeded Alabama (33-16) at 10 a.m. CT on Wednesday, May 8 at Jane B. Moore Field in Auburn, Ala. LSU concluded the regular season tied for sixth in the league standings but received the eighth seed due to a tiebreaker.

Wednesday’s game will be televised on SEC Network, with Kevin Brown and Amanda Scarborough on the call. Fans can also listen to the action on 107.3 FM with Patrick Wright, The Voice of LSU Softball.

The Tigers capped the regular season with a 2-1 series win against Liberty at Tiger Park. This season, LSU ranks No. 3 in the SEC with 401 hits behind a .296 batting average, has a 2.36 ERA with 13 shutouts, and has a strong defense that has turned 25 double plays this year – the third most in the SEC.

Pitcher Sydney Berzon (17-7) ranks No. 5 in the SEC with 157 strikeouts and has a 1.71 ERA this season. Berzon has had three shutouts and three saves this year. Utility pitcher Kelley Lynch (7-2) has thrown five complete game shutouts this season, including a no-hitter, and has a 2.95 ERA behind 76 strikeouts in 83.0 innings pitched. Lynch holds opposing batters to a staff-low .190 batting average, which ranks No. 9 in the SEC. Pitcher Raelin Chaffin also has a 2.95 ERA with 69 strikeouts in 80.2 frames. Chaffin has also spun a couple of shutouts this season.

Outfielder Ciara Briggs has a team-high 58 hits (No. 9 in the SEC), 40 runs (No. 11 in the SEC), and 13 stolen bases. Briggs has a .333 batting average. First baseman Raeleen Gutierrez leads the team with a .336 average at the plate and has 24 extra-base hits, including 16 doubles, which sits at No. 3 in the SEC. Gutierrez has 51 hits, 38 RBIs, 26 runs, and a .586 slugging percentage this season.

Outfielders McKenzie Redoutey and Ali Newland have batting averages of .315 and .305, respectively. Redoutey has collected 46 hits, including five home runs. Newland is third on the team with 48 hits and 36 RBIs and matches a team-high eight home runs with shortstop Taylor Pleasants (.257), who also leads the team with 39 RBIs.

LSU leads Alabama in the all-time series 46-43. The two clubs are locked at 7-7 in neutral-site games. A win on Wednesday will set up a fourth game this season against top-seeded Tennessee. The Tigers trail the Lady Vols in the all-time series 30-40, including a 1-2 series loss earlier this season in Knoxville, Tenn. (April 19-21). LSU is 3-2 all-time against Tennessee in neutral-site games.