BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU second baseman Steven Milam on Monday was named SEC Freshman of the Week by the league office.

Milam, a product of Las Cruces, N.M., was LSU’s leading hitting in its series victory versus top-ranked Texas A&M, batting .444 (4-for-9) with two doubles, one RBI, two runs, two walks and a .545 on-base percentage.

He was 2-for-2 in the Game 1 win over the Aggies and provided a crucial RBI single in a four-run sixth inning that erased a 3-2 Texas A&M lead.

Milam doubled and later scored as part of a two-run rally in the eighth inning of Game 2, as LSU stretched a 4-3 lead to 6-3 in the eventual 6-4 victory.

Milam hit .400 for the entire week, which also included a win over Grambling State on Tuesday night.