Galley: Baseball vs Texas A&M

LSU won three of four games last week, including a victory over Grambling State and a SEC series win over top-ranked Texas A&M … the Tigers have won three straight SEC series and nine of their past 12 games overall.
Milam, a product of Las Cruces, N.M., was LSU’s leading hitting in its series victory versus top-ranked Texas A&M, batting .444 (4-for-9) with two doubles, one RBI, two runs, two walks and a .545 on-base percentage.
LSU has won three straight SEC series and nine of its last 12 games overall. The Tigers return to action at 6:30 p.m. CT Tuesday when they play host to Northwestern State in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The game will be broadcast on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.