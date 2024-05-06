LSU Gold
Baseball

Galley: Baseball vs Texas A&M

Galley: Baseball vs Texas A&M

Game 1

Gage Jump | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Gage Jump | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Tommy White | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Tommy White | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Tommy White | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Steven Milam | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Steven Milam | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Fidel Ulloa | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Alex Milazzo | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Griffin Herring | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Hayden Travinski | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Griffin Herring | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Griffin Herring | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Josh Pearson | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
| Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Ashton Larson | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Gage Jump | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Alex Milazzo | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Gage Jump | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
| Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Michael Braswell III | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Josh Pearson | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Hayden Travinski | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu

Game 2

Ryan Kucherak | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
| Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Alex Milazzo, Josh Jordan | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Jay Johnson | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Griffin Herring | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Jared Jones | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
| Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Luke Holman | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Luke Holman | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Josh Pearson | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Luke Holman | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Austen Roellig | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Josh Pearson | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Tommy White | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Tommy White | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Tommy White, Jared Jones | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Jared Jones, Josh Jordan | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Jared Jones | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Jared Jones | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Josh Pearson | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Hayden Travinski | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Luke Holman | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Luke Holman | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Alex Milazzo | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Luke Holman | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Christian Little | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Christian Little | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
| Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Alex Milazzo | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Alex Milazzo | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Michael Braswell III | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Christian Little | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Michael Braswell III | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Tommy White | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Christian Little | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Justin Loer | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Gavin Guidry, Sam Dutton | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Gavin Guidry | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Christian Little, Alex Milazzo | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Christian Little | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
| Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Christian Little, Nate Yeskie | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Christian Little | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu

Game 3

Ethan Frey | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Tommy White, Jared Jones | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Ben Nippolt, Mic Paul, Ashton Larson, Steven Milam, Jake Brown | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Nate Ackenhausen | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Cam Johnson | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Will Hellmers | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Nate Ackenhausen | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Nate Ackenhausen | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Nate Ackenhausen | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Tommy White | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Sam Dutton | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Josh Pearson | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Brady Neal | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Brady Neal | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Brady Neal, Paxton Kling | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Steven Milam | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Michael Braswell III | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Sam Dutton | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Hayden Travinski | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Michael Braswell II | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Jake Brown | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Jake Brown | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Justin Loer | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Justin Loer | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Thatcher Hurd | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Aiden Moffett | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Aiden Moffett | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Will Hellmers | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Tommy White | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Brady Neal | Photo by: Bella Kanelopoulos
Steven Milam | Photo by: Bella Kanelopoulos
Hayden Travinski | Photo by: Bella Kanelopoulos
Thatcher Hurd | Photo by: Bella Kanelopoulos
Aiden Moffett | Photo by: Bella Kanelopoulos
Tommy White | Photo by: Bella Kanelopoulos

LSU Plays Host to Northwestern State Tuesday Night in Alex Box Stadium

LSU Plays Host to Northwestern State Tuesday Night in Alex Box Stadium

LSU won three of four games last week, including a victory over Grambling State and a SEC series win over top-ranked Texas A&M … the Tigers have won three straight SEC series and nine of their past 12 games overall.
Steven Milam Named SEC Freshman of the Week

Steven Milam Named SEC Freshman of the Week

Milam, a product of Las Cruces, N.M., was LSU’s leading hitting in its series victory versus top-ranked Texas A&M, batting .444 (4-for-9) with two doubles, one RBI, two runs, two walks and a .545 on-base percentage.
Texas A&M Posts 14-4 Sunday Win Over LSU

Texas A&M Posts 14-4 Sunday Win Over LSU

LSU has won three straight SEC series and nine of its last 12 games overall. The Tigers return to action at 6:30 p.m. CT Tuesday when they play host to Northwestern State in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The game will be broadcast on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.