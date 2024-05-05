LSU Gold
Shop
Men's Nike Pinstripe Replica Full-Button Baseball Jersey
Men's Nike Pinstripe Replica Full-Button Baseball Jersey $114.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Softball

LSU Enters 2024 SEC Softball Tournament as the No. 8 Seed

2024 SEC Tournament Bracket +0
LSU Enters 2024 SEC Softball Tournament as the No. 8 Seed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The LSU softball team will be the No. 8 seed in the SEC Tournament. The 2024 SEC Tournament takes place May 7-11 at Jane B. Moore Field in Auburn, Ala. 

The Tigers will face No. 9 seed Alabama in the second round of the tournament at 10 a.m. CT on Wednesday, May 8. All SEC Tournament games will be televised on SEC Network except for the semifinal and final round, which will air on ESPN2. Fans can view the entire 2024 SEC Tournament bracket here.

LSU boasts a 45-26 record in the SEC Tournament and has the second-most wins in the history of the league’s tournament (Alabama – 46). The Bayou Bengals have made the tournament finals 11 times, which is the most of any SEC team. LSU’s last final appearance was in 2017 and the Tigers have hoisted five SEC Tournament Championship titles (1999, 2001-2002, 2004, and 2007), which is tied with Florida for the second-most in league history (Alabama – 6). 

The Tigers finished the 2024 regular season 38-14, including a 12-12 mark in SEC games.

Related Stories

No. 10 LSU Drops Regular Season Finale to Liberty, 3-1

No. 10 LSU Drops Regular Season Finale to Liberty, 3-1

LSU wins the series over Liberty, 2-1 and concludes the 2024 regular season with a 38-14 record. The Tigers will be the No. 8 seed in the SEC Tournament and will face nine-seeded Alabama at 10 a.m. CT on Tuesday, May 8, at Jane B. Moore Field in Auburn, Ala.
LSU Softball vs. Liberty (G3) (Radio Archive)

LSU Softball vs. Liberty (G3) (Radio Archive)

No. 10 LSU Overpowers Liberty, 9-4

No. 10 LSU Overpowers Liberty, 9-4

LSU achieved their 16th game this season with 10 or more hits. Infielder Raeleen Gutierrez led the LSU offense with a 3-for-4 two RBI showing. The senior's multi-RBI game notched the 20th of her career.