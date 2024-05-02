Two Pairs Earn AVCA Top Flight Honors

Gulf Shores, AL. – Two pairs from LSU Beach Volleyball have earned Top Flight honors for their ongoing performance in the 2024 season. Aubrey O’Gorman and Ella Larkin earned it on Court 4 while Emily Meyer and Yali Ashush it on Court 5.

This is the first Top Flight honor for O’Gorman, Meyer and Ashush. Larkin earned Top Flight on Court 3 in 2023 with partner Lara Boos. In order to earn Top Flight recognition, a pair must play together in 15 matches of more on the same court and also win at least 75-percent of those matches.

O’Gorman and Larkin have an overall record of 14-4 with AVCA Top 20 wins against USC, Stetson, South Carolina and Georgia State. After being the clinching court to seal the upset against No. 1 USC, the pair earned CCSA Pair of the Week for their performance.

“Proud of Aubrey and Ella for earning this award,” said head coach Russell Brock. “They didn’t start playing together until the middle of the season when we were in the thick of our schedule and they hit the ground running and just started winning! They have been a big part of our successful season.”

Meyer and Ashush have been one of the most consistent pairs on Court 5 in the country. They have an overall record of 18-11 and 12-4 on Court 5 with AVCA Top 20 wins against California, LMU, Georgia State, Stetson, and South Carolina.

“Emily and Yali have played so well this year,” said Brock. “Their focused connection and positive mentality has allowed them to be successful in some really big moments. It’s been fun to see them grow into this role and I’m excited for them to finish the season well.”

The Sandy Tigs are currently at the NCAA Beach Volleyball Championships where No. 11 seed LSU will face No. 6 TCU Friday, May 3, at 4 p.m. CT on ESPNU.