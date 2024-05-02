Romero Receiving Votes on Bowerman Pre-Outdoor Conference Championships Watch List

NEW ORLEANS – The USTFCCCA released The Bowerman Men’s Mid-Outdoor Watch List on Thursday, this is the fifth update of seven in-season updates that are released throughout the indoor and outdoor seasons.

For the first time in his career, senior Claudio Romero is receiving votes for the most prestigious award in collegiate track and field.

The last few weeks for Romero have been exceptional to say the least, winning back-to-back SEC Field Athlete of the Week honors and even USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week to put the cherry on top.

Romero’s run since winning the Chilean National Championship title in discus a few weeks back has included 12 throws of 60+ meters, and eight of the 10-farthest throws in the nation so far this season.

The Santiago, Chile, native’s best throw of the year came at LSU Alumni Gold when he reached a mark of 67.29 meters (220’ 9”) on the third attempt of the afternoon. His mark improved his No. 5 spot on the all-time collegiate performance list and rewrote the LSU and Chilean-national records.

Romero is two seasons removed from winning the NCAA Outdoor Championship discus title in 2022 before transferring to LSU, and he is very well on the way to claiming his second this June.

