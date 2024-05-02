BATON ROUGE, La. – It is Senior Weekend at Tiger Park as No. 10/13 LSU (36-13) concludes the 2024 regular season with a series against Liberty (31-20), May 3-5.

The Tigers will honor seven student-athletes throughout the weekend series, beginning with Hannah Carson and Karli Petty on Friday, Ciara Briggs, Raeleen Gutierrez, and Ali Newland on Saturday, and Kelley Lynch and Taylor Pleasants on Sunday.

Each game will stream on SEC Network +. Friday and Saturday’s games will begin at 6 p.m. CT, and the first pitch for Sunday’s regular-season finale is set for 5 p.m. CT. Patrick Wright, the Voice of LSU Softball, will call the action on 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge and the LSU Sports Radio Network.

LSU ranks No. 3 in the SEC this season with 382 hits and No. 5 with a .297 batting average. In the circle, the team has a 2.36 ERA behind 308 strikeouts (No. 4 in the SEC) and ranks No. 2 in the conference with 25 turned double plays.

Pitcher Sydney Berzon (16-7) ranks No. 5 in the SEC with 149 strikeouts and has a 1.84 ERA this season after tossing her second shutout in her last appearance against Arkansas. Utility pitcher Kelley Lynch (6-2) has thrown five shutouts this season, including a no-hitter, and has a 2.81 ERA behind 74 strikeouts in 77.1 innings pitched. Lynch holds opposing batters to a staff-low .190 batting average, which ranks No. 10 in the SEC.

Outfielder Ciara Briggs leads the team offensively with a .341 batting average behind a team-high 56 hits (No. 8 in the SEC) and paces the team with 37 runs and 11 stolen bases. Outfielders McKenzie Redoutey and Ali Newland average .331 and .318, respectively. Newland is second on the team with 48 hits and 35 RBIs and has a team-high eight home runs.

Infielder Raeleen Gutierrez is batting .322 with 46 hits, including a team-high 22 extra-base hits, and has 34 ribbies this season. Shortstop Taylor Pleasants leads LSU with 36 RBIs and has 37 hits and seven home runs this season.

LSU leads Liberty in the all-time series 3-0. The clubs last met in 2021, when they played twice in the Bama Bash Invitational in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Feb. 20-21, 2021. The first meeting was an 8-0 win in 2016 at Tiger Park.