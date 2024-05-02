vs. Liberty

Liberty is a quality opponent that has a No. 39 RPI ranking and sits atop the Conference USA standings with a 19-5 record. The Flames have a .257 batting average, a 2.99 ERA and hold opponents to a .230 average at the plate.

Outfielder Rachel Roupe is the team’s offensive leader, with a .372 batting average and 54 hits, including 15 home runs, 38 runs, 37 RBIs, and 33 walks. Outfielder KK Madrey is batting .280 and leads the Flames with 16 stolen bases. 

Pitcher Kaylan Yoder is 10-8 in the circle with a 2.45 ERA and a staff-high 119 strikeouts in 120.0 innings pitched. She has thrown four shutouts this season, accounted for three saves, and holds opposing batters to a .202 clip. Pitcher Elena Escobar is 10-3 on the rubber with a 2.32 ERA and has 92 punchouts in 90.2 innings. 