Newland Named 2023-24 Female Brad Davis Community Service Award Winner

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – LSU Senior softball student-athlete Ali Newland is a 2023-24 Brad Davis Community Service Award winner, announced by the Southeastern Conference (SEC) Thursday.

Each of the 14 SEC member institutions had a male and female winner selected who are now nominees for the Male and Female Brad Davis Community Service Leaders of the Year award, announced later in May.

The school winners will each receive a $5,000 post-graduate scholarship, and the male and female Community Service Leaders of the Year winners will each receive a $10,000 post-graduate scholarship provided by the SEC.

On the diamond, Newland has a .318 batting average this season and a .530 slugging percentage behind 48 hits, including a team-high eight home runs. She also has 35 RBIs and 29 runs this season and ranks No. 5 in the SEC with 24 hits in conference games alone.

Newland has displayed outstanding leadership for the LSU Tigers both on and off the field. In the community, she leads the team in community service hours, including contributions to MLK Service Day, coordinating the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Banquet and Geaux Teal organization, and organizing FCA huddles for the softball team on the road.

The SEC Community Service Post-Graduate Scholarship is named for former Associate Commissioner Brad Davis. Davis succumbed to cancer on March 2, 2006. He had been a member of the SEC staff since 1988, first serving as an assistant commissioner until 1994, when he was promoted to associate commissioner.

A list of the 2023-24 Male and Female Brad Davis SEC Community Service Award Winners are below:

2023-24 Female Brad Davis SEC Community Service Award Winners:

• Sydney Orefice, Tennis, Alabama

• Ellie Podojil, Soccer, Arkansas

• Carsen McFadden, Basketball, Auburn

• Avery Goelz, Softball, Florida

• Caitlin Lyons, Equestrian, Georgia

• Jaden Thompson, Rifle, Kentucky

• Ali Newland, Softball, LSU

• Aynslie Furbush, Softball, Ole Miss

• Julia Lasley, Track & Field, Mississippi State

• Kyra Burns, Gymnastics, Missouri

• Emilia Reutimann, Equestrian, South Carolina

• Morgahn Fingall, Volleyball, Tennessee

• Abigail Ahrens, Swimming & Diving, Texas A&M

• Haley Bishop, Track & Field, Vanderbilt

2023-24 Male Brad Davis SEC Community Service Award Winners:

• Trey Sheils, Swimmming & Diving, Alabama

• Jacob McLeod, Track & Field, Arkansas

• Elijah McAllister, Football, Auburn

• Christopher Donald, Swimming & Diving, Florida

• Bradley Dunham, Swimming & Diving, Georgia

• Zane Rosely, Swimming & Diving, Kentucky

• Stefan Latinovic, Tennis, LSU

• Niko Slavic, Tennis, Ole Miss

• Carles Hernández, Tennis, Mississippi State

• Darius Robinson, Football, Missouri

• Daniel West, Swimming & Diving, South Carolina

• Michael Houlie, Swimming & Diving, Tennessee

• Kenner Taylor, Tennis, Texas A&M

• Ezra Manjon, Basketball, Vanderbilt

