Men's Tennis Travels To Austin For NCAA Regional; Set To Face UCLA

AUSTIN, Texas – The No. 33 LSU Men’s Tennis team (16-3) will face No. 25 UCLA (14-7) on Friday, May 3 at 1 p.m. CST at the NCAA Texas Regional hosted in Austin.

LSU, Texas (22-3), UCLA, and Sacramento State (17-6) will all be participating in the NCAA Texas Regional. Sacramento State and Texas will play at 1 p.m. Friday, May 3. The winner of Friday’s matches will face each other on Saturday, May 4 at 4 p.m. CST

LSU vs. UCLA (May 03)

Notes On The Opponent

The Bruins have built a 14-7 record on the season and 5-2 in conference play. The team is ranked at No. 25 in the latest ITA rankings.

In singles, UCLA has two appearances in the rankings. Govind Nanda sits at No. 32. He has a record of 9-8 on the season, all played on the No. 1 court. Spencer Johnson leads the Bruins in singles with a record of 14-3 between courts two, three, four, and five. Johnson is currently ranked No. 104.

Series History

In series history, LSU and UCLA have a record of 6-0, in favor of the Bruins.

The teams last met in 2006 at the ITA Team Indoor Championship hosted in Seattle, Washington. The Tigers fell by a score of 4-2 with singles wins from Colt Gaston and James Cluskey.

Tiger Tidbits

The Tigers had an impressive run at the SEC Tournament, hosted at the LSU Tennis Complex. LSU was the lowest seed to ever make it to the semifinals at No. 13.

In the first round, LSU defeated No. 12-seeded Ole Miss by a score of 4-1. In the second round, the Tigers defeated the No. 5-seeded Aggies by a narrow score of 4-3, advancing them to the quarterfinals. No. 4-seeded Auburn fell to LSU in the quarterfinals by a score of 4-3, advancing the Tigers to the semifinals. In the semifinals, LSU fell to the No. 1-seeded and SEC Champion, Kentucky, by a score of 4-0.

The Tigers moved up one spot in the ITA rankings to No. 33.

Stefan Latinovic appeared in the singles rankings this week at No. 107. He has earned eight wins this season all on the No. 1 court.

LSU has four pairs in the doubles rankings. At No. 59, Aleksi and Lofman and Stefan Latinvoic sit with four wins on the season. Chen Dong and Julien Penzlin are ranked No. 66 with a 12-4 record on the season, leading the Tigers in doubles. George Stoupe and Stefan Latinvoic appear at No. 83 with two wins on the season. The fourth and final duo is Stefan Latinovic and Chen Dong at No. 87. They have earned three wins together this season, all on the No. 1 court.

