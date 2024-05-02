LSU Basketball Receives Signing Papers From California Guard Vyctorius Miller

BATON ROUGE – LSU men’s basketball coach Matt McMahon on Thursday added his third high school signee for 2024-25 with the national letter of intent papers approved for guard Vyctorius Miller of Los Angeles, California.

The 6-5, 180 pounder is a four-star prospect who played at Crean Lutheran (California) High School as a sophomore in 2022 and then at Arizona Compass Prep in both 2023 and 2024.

“We are thrilled to officially welcome Vyctorius Miller to the LSU Basketball program,” said Coach McMahon. “Vyctorius is an incredibly skilled and talented guard. We love his 3-point shooting ability along with his versatility to score in a variety of ways. As a playmaker, he is extremely creative in his attack off ball screens and handoffs. He will be a great fit for our style of play. We look forward to his arrival in Baton Rouge later this month.”

Miller was listed as the No. 42 ranked player in the ESPN high school rankings and the No. 51 player in the Rivals.com rankings.

Miller helped Compass Prep to a 27-6 record in 2023-24 and a spot in the Chipotle National High School Championships this season.

Miller had 18 points in their quarterfinal contest in the championship tournament.

In the EYBL NIKE Scholastic league play in 2024, Miller averaged 11.5 points, 1.6 assists and 1.7 steals per game for Compass, shooting 46.7 percent overall in field goal percentage and 41.4 percent from three-point range.

Miller went on a dominant tear in his sophomore season at Crean Lutheran, averaging 20 points, five rebounds and four assists a game to lead the Irvine school to the CIF Southern Section Open Division playoffs.

Vyctorius Miller joins high school signees from the early signing period – Robert Miller of Pasadena (Texas) Memorial High School and Curtis Givens III of Montverde (Florida) Academy. All three players are ranked presently in the top 65 in the On3.com basketball player rankings for the 2024 class. LSU has a team ranking of No. 13 in the 247sports basketball recruiting rankings.

LSU has also signed from the transfer portal Dji Bailey from Richmond, Cam Carter from Kansas State and Jordan Sears from UT Martin.