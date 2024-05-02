Latinovic Named 2023-24 Male Brad Davis Community Service Award Winner

BIRMINGHAM, La – LSU Senior Stefan Latinovic is a 2023-24 Brad Davis Community service winner, announced by the Southeastern Conference (SEC) Thursday morning.

Each of the 14 SEC institutions had a male and female winner. The winners are nominees for the Brad Davis Community Service Leaders of the Year which will be announced later in May.

The school winners will each receive a $5,000 post-graduate scholarship provided by the SEC.

Latinovic has seen success on the court this season. He has earned 14 singles wins this year all on the No. 1 court. In the latest ITA ranking, he appears at No. 107 in singles. In doubles, he has earned 17 wins between courts one and two. He appears three times in the ITA doubles rankings. At No. 56, he appears with partner Aleksi Lofman. Latinovic and George Stoupe appear at No. 83. Following closely behind, he appears for the third time at No. 87 with Chen Dong.

Latinovic has been a leading Tiger on and off the court. In the 2023-24 year, he earned 16 hours of community service. He has contributed to several tennis clinics, the MLK Day of Service, fundraisers, and more.

The SEC Community Service Post-Graduate Scholarship is named for former Associate Commissioner Brad Davis. Davis succumbed to cancer on March 2, 2006. He had been a member of the SEC staff since 1988, first serving as an assistant commissioner until 1994 when he was promoted to associate commissioner.

A list of the 2023-24 Male and Female Brad Davis SEC Community Service Award Winners are below:

2023-24 Female Brad Davis SEC Community Service Award Winners:

Sydney Orefice, Tennis, Alabama

Ellie Podojil, Soccer, Arkansas

Carsen McFadden, Basketball, Auburn

Avery Goelz, Softball, Florida

Caitlin Lyons, Equestrian, Georgia

Jaden Thompson, Rifle, Kentucky

Ali Newland, Softball, LSU

Aynslie Furbush, Softball, Ole Miss

Julia Lasley, Track & Field, Mississippi State

Kyra Burns, Gymnastics, Missouri

Emilia Reutimann, Equestrian, South Carolina

Morgahn Fingall, Volleyball, Tennessee

Abigail Ahrens, Swimming & Diving, Texas A&M

Haley Bishop, Track & Field, Vanderbilt

2023-24 Male Brad Davis SEC Community Service Award Winners:

Trey Sheils, Swimmming & Diving, Alabama

Jacob McLeod, Track & Field, Arkansas

Elijah McAllister, Football, Auburn

Christopher Donald, Swimming & Diving, Florida

Bradley Dunham, Swimming & Diving, Georgia

Zane Rosely, Swimming & Diving, Kentucky

Stefan Latinovic, Tennis, LSU

Niko Slavic, Tennis, Ole Miss

Carles Hernández, Tennis, Mississippi State

Darius Robinson, Football, Missouri

Daniel West, Swimming & Diving, South Carolina

Michael Houlie, Swimming & Diving, Tennessee

Kenner Taylor, Tennis, Texas A&M

Ezra Manjon, Basketball, Vanderbilt

