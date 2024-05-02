Latinovic Named 2023-24 Male Brad Davis Community Service Award Winner
BIRMINGHAM, La – LSU Senior Stefan Latinovic is a 2023-24 Brad Davis Community service winner, announced by the Southeastern Conference (SEC) Thursday morning.
Each of the 14 SEC institutions had a male and female winner. The winners are nominees for the Brad Davis Community Service Leaders of the Year which will be announced later in May.
The school winners will each receive a $5,000 post-graduate scholarship provided by the SEC.
Latinovic has seen success on the court this season. He has earned 14 singles wins this year all on the No. 1 court. In the latest ITA ranking, he appears at No. 107 in singles. In doubles, he has earned 17 wins between courts one and two. He appears three times in the ITA doubles rankings. At No. 56, he appears with partner Aleksi Lofman. Latinovic and George Stoupe appear at No. 83. Following closely behind, he appears for the third time at No. 87 with Chen Dong.
Latinovic has been a leading Tiger on and off the court. In the 2023-24 year, he earned 16 hours of community service. He has contributed to several tennis clinics, the MLK Day of Service, fundraisers, and more.
The SEC Community Service Post-Graduate Scholarship is named for former Associate Commissioner Brad Davis. Davis succumbed to cancer on March 2, 2006. He had been a member of the SEC staff since 1988, first serving as an assistant commissioner until 1994 when he was promoted to associate commissioner.
A list of the 2023-24 Male and Female Brad Davis SEC Community Service Award Winners are below:
2023-24 Female Brad Davis SEC Community Service Award Winners:
- Sydney Orefice, Tennis, Alabama
- Ellie Podojil, Soccer, Arkansas
- Carsen McFadden, Basketball, Auburn
- Avery Goelz, Softball, Florida
- Caitlin Lyons, Equestrian, Georgia
- Jaden Thompson, Rifle, Kentucky
- Ali Newland, Softball, LSU
- Aynslie Furbush, Softball, Ole Miss
- Julia Lasley, Track & Field, Mississippi State
- Kyra Burns, Gymnastics, Missouri
- Emilia Reutimann, Equestrian, South Carolina
- Morgahn Fingall, Volleyball, Tennessee
- Abigail Ahrens, Swimming & Diving, Texas A&M
- Haley Bishop, Track & Field, Vanderbilt
2023-24 Male Brad Davis SEC Community Service Award Winners:
- Trey Sheils, Swimmming & Diving, Alabama
- Jacob McLeod, Track & Field, Arkansas
- Elijah McAllister, Football, Auburn
- Christopher Donald, Swimming & Diving, Florida
- Bradley Dunham, Swimming & Diving, Georgia
- Zane Rosely, Swimming & Diving, Kentucky
- Stefan Latinovic, Tennis, LSU
- Niko Slavic, Tennis, Ole Miss
- Carles Hernández, Tennis, Mississippi State
- Darius Robinson, Football, Missouri
- Daniel West, Swimming & Diving, South Carolina
- Michael Houlie, Swimming & Diving, Tennessee
- Kenner Taylor, Tennis, Texas A&M
- Ezra Manjon, Basketball, Vanderbilt
Follow Us
For more updates, follow @LSUTennis on Instagram, Facebook, and X.