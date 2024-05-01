Lyston & Rose Listed on the Bowerman Pre-Outdoor Conference Championships Watch List

NEW ORLEANS – The USTFCCCA released The Bowerman Women’s Mid-Outdoor Watch List on Wednesday, this is the fifth update of seven in-season updates that are released throughout the indoor and outdoor seasons.

For the sixth list in-a-row the Tigers are the lone team with multiple members on the most prestigious watch list in collegiate track and field.

This week marks the fifth week in-a-row Brianna Lyston has made the list after a dominating indoor season to go along with an amazing outdoor season to this point.

The Portmore, Jamaica, native is fresh off of clocking 22.69 (+2.2 m/s) in the 200 meter at the LSU Invitational along with helping the 4×100-meter relay team to a second-place finish and a time of 43.29 seconds.

Currently, Lyston ranks top five in three different events this outdoor season. Her top individual ranking comes in the 100 meter where she clocked 10.84 (+2.2 m/s) a couple of weekends ago at the LSU Alumni Gold meet. She also ranks third in the 200 meter with a time of 22.35 (+2.8 m/s) and has helped the 4×100 to a time of 43.05 seconds that ranks second in the nation.

The 2023 semifinalist, Michaela Rose, has made a lot of noise while only competing once this outdoor season in her signature event, the 800 meter.

The Suffolk, Virginia, native clocked a time of 1:58.37 to win the 800m at the Bryan Clay Invitational three weeks ago. That time improved her No. 2 spot on the all-time Collegiate performance list behind former Bowerman winner Athing Mu.

At the LSU Invitational this past weekend Rose set a personal-best time of 53.16 seconds in the 400 meter as well as helping the 4×400-meter relay team to gold and a No. 2 time in the nation of 3:26.55. The team consisting of Ella Onojuvwevwo, Shani’a Bellamy, Garriel White and Rose now rank at No. 4 on the all-time LSU-performance list. The middle-distance star had the fastest-individual split of the team with 51.30 (51.295).

The indoor 600-yard collegiate-record holder clocked another collegiate record in her outdoor opener as she took the track for the 600 meter at the Keyth Talley Invitational. Entering the meet the collegiate record sat at 1:28.02, held by Texas A&M alum Avi’Tal Wilson-Parteete since 2022. Rose blew the breaks off of that record with a time of 1:25.75 to dominate the field from start to finish.

The men’s edition of The Bowerman February Watch List will be released tomorrow at 3:00 p.m. CT. For more about The Bowerman, visit ustfccca.org.

