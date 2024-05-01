LSU Golfer Ingrid Lindblad Named SEC Player Of Year For Unprecedented Third Time

BATON ROUGE – LSU graduate golfer Ingrid Lindblad, winner of a league record 14 collegiate tournaments, added to her list of records Wednesday when she was named the Southeastern Conference Co-Player of the Year for a third time in her five years at LSU.

Lindblad, who shared the honor with Julia Lopez Ramirez of Mississippi State, became the first SEC golfer, male or female, in the last 40+ years to win the award three times in their career. Lindblad previously was the SEC’s top golfer in the vote of the coaches in 2020 and 2022.

The SEC record book lists winners back to 1982 for men and 1985 for women.

LSU graduate Latanna Stone earned league honors for the fourth time, earning second team honors in 2024. The Riverview, Florida native was second team in 2020 and first team in 2021 and 2023.

Lindblad won three more tournaments in the 2023-24 season to get to 14 career collegiate victories, topping the mark of 13 by Arkansas’ Stacy Lewis (2005-08).

The native of Sweden won the season opener in the fall at the Cougar Classic posting a 16-under par total on the par 71 course for a 54-hole total of 197. Her second medalist honor came at Medinah in the Illini Women’s Invitational when she posted a 9-under 207 and she concluded the regular season with a dominating win at the Clemson Invitational in Sunset, South Carolina when she posted a 54-hole total of 18-under on the par 72 Reserve course for a 54-hole total of 198.

Lindblad broke her own season scoring record of 70.33 set as a freshman in 2020, with an average to date of 68.54 for 24 rounds played. Lindblad has posted par or lower in all 24 rounds played this season and has top five finishes in all eight college events she has played in for the Tigers. She has been a part of 12 LSU team wins in her career, including two this season.

Lindblad, who is No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings and the NCAA Scoreboard by Clippd collegiate rankings, finished third in the Augusta Women’s National Amateur, shooting a 3-under 69 in the final round at Augusta National. She is the first player in the five-year history of the event to post three top three finishes.

Lindblad has played in 141 rounds for LSU in her career (48 events) with 32 top five finishes and a career average of 70.19.

Other Player of the Year award winners from LSU include: Jenny Lidback (1986), Kristi Coats (1991) and fellow Swedish All-American Madelene Sagstrom in 2015.

Stone to date has her lowest stroke average in her LSU career of 71.67 this year. She recorded her third collegiate win when she tied with Lindblad for medalist honors at the Illini Women’s Invitational at Medinah with a 9-under 207 (69-70-68). She also tied for eighth at the Moon Golf Invitational with a 1-under total of 215.

Stone has also made three appearances in the Augusta National Women’s Am with finishes in her career of T2 in 2022 and eighth in 2023.

Stone, who will represent the U.S. in July in Ireland in her fourth Palmer Cup appearance, has played 143 career rounds (49 events) and has 19 top 10 finishes and a career stroke average of 72.29 which is second lowest in LSU history. She has been a part of a record 13 team wins for the Tigers this season.

Sophomore Taylor Riley was named to the Community Service Team for Women’s Golf in the SEC having been involved in several civic and community endeavors during her time at LSU.

Those activities have included the Junior Tigers Program with the National L Club and several LSU Tiger Life programs such as the popular Halloween BOOZAR, the TAF Thank-A-Thon, The Thankful Tiger Drive and the MLK Day of Service.

The Tigers will be back in action starting on Monday for the NCAA Bryan Regional at The Traditions in Bryan, Texas. LSU is the No. 1 seed and needs to post a top five finish in the 54-hole, three-day event to advance to the NCAA Championships in Carlsbad, California later in May.

FIRST TEAM ALL-SEC

Julia Lopez Ramirez, Mississippi State

Ingrid Lindblad, LSU

Adela Cernousek, Texas A&M

Louise Rydqvist, South Carolina

Hannah Darling, South Carolina

Maisie Filler, Florida

Maria José Marin, Arkansas

Laney Frye, Kentucky

SECOND TEAM ALL-SEC

Caitlyn Macnab, Ole Miss

Casey Weidenfeld, Auburn

Anna Davis, Auburn

Megan Schofill, Auburn

Latanna Stone, LSU

Tillie Claggett, Vanderbilt

Vairana Heck, South Carolina

Cayetana Fernández García-Poggio, Texas A&M

Mia Sandtorv Lussand, South Carolina

COACH OF THE YEAR

Kalen Anderson, South Carolina

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Julia Lopez Ramirez, Mississippi State

Ingrid Lindblad, LSU

SCHOLAR-ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Louise Rydqvist, South Carolina

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Maria José Marin, Arkansas

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Avery Weed, Mississippi State

Maria José Marin, Arkansas

Cayetana Fernández García-Poggio, Texas A&M

Anna Davis, Auburn

Inès Archer, Florida

Vairana Heck, South Carolina

Savannah DeBock, Georgia

Ava Merrill, Vanderbilt

COMMUNITY SERVICE TEAM

Harriet Lockley, Alabama

Reagan Zibilski, Arkansas

Ashley-Sinclair Curtis, Auburn

Karoline Tuttle, Florida

Caterina Don, Georgia

Marissa Wenzler, Kentucky

Taylor Riley, LSU

Andrea Lignell, Ole Miss

Ana Pina Ortega, Mississippi State

Addie Dobson, Missouri

Louise Rydqvist, South Carolina

Kayla Holden, Tennessee

Sky Sudberry, Texas A&M

Celina Sattelkau, Vanderbilt