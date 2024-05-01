Bailey and Shank Earn Second Team All-American Honors

Gulf Shores, AL. – LSU Beach Volleyball players, Gabi Bailey and Ellie Shank, have earned the honor of AVCA Second Team All-American.

The pair started playing together halfway through the season and have an overall record of 14-6 with AVCA Top 20 wins against California, Georgia State, Grand Canyon, Stetson and South Carolina.

“I’m really excited for Gabi and Ellie to continue the All-America tradition for our program,” said head coach Russell Brock. “They’ve worked so hard this year and represented our program incredibly. This award is validation for their efforts and I’m looking forward to seeing them carry the honor with them into competition this weekend!”

Shank, a senior, is not a new face for the Sandy Tigs. In her sophomore season, she earned AVCA Top Flight on Court 5 and made her mark in her junior campaign. In 2023, Shank was the AVCA Fall Pairs National Champion with parner Kylie Deberg, USA Volleyball Women’s Beach Collegiate Champion with Deberg, CCSA All-Conference Team, and to top it off, she was an AVCA First Team All-American.

Though Bailey, a graduate transfer from the College of Charleston, is a new face for the Tigers, she has made a statement in her collegiate career. In 2023, she was named All-Sun Belt First Team, all-time leader in overall winning percentage (45-18), all-time leader in wins by a pair (43-12), second all-time in Court 1 winning percentage (20-8) and set the single season record in overall wins with 25.