LSU Hits 5 HR's in 26-2 Mercy-Rule Win Over Grambling St.

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU blasted five homers and its pitching staff limited Grambling to two runs on seven hits Tuesday night in a 26-2 seven-inning victory at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU, which has won seven of its last nine games, improved to 29-17 on the year, while Grambling dropped to 18-23.

LSU returns to action at 7 p.m. CT Friday when the Tigers open a three-game SEC series versus top-ranked Texas A&M in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The Tigers’ 17-hit output on Tuesday night was highlighted by home runs from third baseman Tommy White, designated hitter Hayden Travinski, catcher Brady Neal, first baseman Jake Brown and rightfielder Zeb Ruddell.

LSU sent 17 hitters to the plate in a 13-run fourth inning, marking the most runs scored by the Tigers in a single inning since May 27, 2000, when LSU plated 14 runs versus UL Monroe in the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional.

“I’d like the hard contact we saw tonight from our hitters, using the whole field,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “I liked the at-bats across the board; I think at one time I counted we were 15-for-18 or 15-for-19 over one stretch.”

White was 2-for-3 at the plate with one double, one homer and five RBI, while Brown was 2-for-3 with one double, one homer and four RBI.

Starting pitcher Javen Coleman (3-1), the first of eight pitchers for LSU, was credited with the win, as he blanked Grambling through the first 2.0 innings with one hit, one walk and one strikeout.

Right-hander Fidel Ulloa highlighted LSU’s bullpen effort with a perfect sixth inning, retiring all three Grambling hitters via strikeouts.

“Our pitching is why we’ve won seven of our last nine games,” Johnson said. “We’ve had two bad innings on the mound over the past nine games. We’re looking forward to our pitchers continuing that this weekend.”

Grambling starting pitcher Carlos Peguero (1-9) was charged with the loss as he surrendered two runs on one hit in 1.0 inning with two walks and one strikeout.