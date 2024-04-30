Godson Oghenebrume Named SEC Men’s Runner of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – LSU track & field’s Godson Oghenebrume was honored with Men’s Runner of the Week by the Southeastern Conference on Tuesday afternoon.

This past weekend at the LSU Invitational Oghenebrume helped the 4×100-meter relay team to back-to-back weeks with a new nation-leading time. The squad beat Japan and Athletics Canada with their time of 38.40 seconds, which puts them at No. 7 on the all-time LSU performance list and No. 1 in the nation. The week prior LSU’s 4×100 had clocked what was a nation-leading time of 38.55 seconds.

The Ughelli, Nigeria, native went on to win the 100 meter later in the day with a time of 10.00 seconds (+2.3 m/s), moving him up to No. 4 in the nation and No. 3 in the SEC for 2024. He is looking to continue to progress back to his PR of 9.90 seconds that he clocked at the NCAA Outdoor Championships last season.

This is Oghenebrume’s first SEC-weekly honor of the season and the fourth of his career.

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.