Men's Tennis Returns to NCAA Tournament; Draws UCLA in First Round

BATON ROUGE, La. –The LSU Men’s Tennis team (16-13) will compete in the NCAA Tournament after being named in the selection show Monday evening. The Tigers will travel to Austin to compete in the Texas Regional and will take on UCLA (14-7) on Friday, May 3 at 10 a.m. CST.

Head coach Danny Bryan leads the Tigers to the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season and becomes only the second head coach in program history to lead his team to the NCAA Tournament his first two years at the helm, and first since Jeff Brown in 1998 and 1999. This marks the fourth consecutive year in the tournament for LSU, who last competed in the Michigan Regional in 2023 falling to California by a score of 4-1 in the first round.

The NCAA Tournament features 64 teams chosen by the NCAA. The regional sites are determined by national seeding. If LSU defeats UCLA, they will face either Texas or Sacramento State in the second round.

The Tigers built a 16-13 record in dual matches this season, with three of those wins earning them a spot in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament. LSU defeated Ole Miss 4-1, Texas A&M 4-3, and Auburn 4-3 before falling to Kentucky. LSU reached the semifinal round for the first time since 2007 and was the lowest seed to ever make it to the SEC Semifinals as the No. 13 seed in the tournament.

Daily Schedule

Friday, May 3 – First Round

10 a.m.: LSU vs. UCLA

1 p.m.: Texas vs Sacramento State

Saturday, May 4 – Second Round

4 p.m.: Texas/Sacramento State winner vs LSU/UCLA winner

