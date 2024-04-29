Women’s Tennis Earns Bid to 2024 NCAA Tournament; Faces Baylor at Stanford Regional

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s tennis team (15-10) will compete in the NCAA Tournament for the 25th time in program history after being named in the selection show on Monday evening. The Tigers will play in the Stanford regional, hosted by No. 2 Stanford, and will take on the Baylor Bears (17-12) at noon CT on Friday, May 3 in round one at the Taube Family Tennis Center.

The NCAA Tournament features 64 teams chosen by the NCAA. 16 regional sites are determined by national seeding. If LSU defeats Baylor in the first round, the Tigers would move on to the second round the following day and take on the winner of No.2 Stanford (22-2) and Massachusetts (15-7) at 3 p.m. CT.

LSU returns to the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season under head coach Taylor Fogleman. With the at-large berth, he becomes the first head coach in program history to lead the Tigers to the NCAA Tournament in their first two seasons at the helm. The team competed last season in the Ames Regional, falling to Wisconsin in the first round by a score of 4-1.

The Tigers posted a 15-10 record this spring, improving on last season’s win total by two at this same point. The team ended the season with a strong stretch of play, posting a 4-2 record in the month of April, including winning three of the final four contests in the regular season. The Tigers have shown they’re battle tested this season, picking up a 4-1 win over then-No. 14 South Carolina in March and earning seven wins in the competitive Southeastern Conference across the regular season and postseason SEC Tournament.

2024 NCAA Tournament

Stanford Regional – Stanford, Calif.

Taube Family Tennis Center

First Round – Friday, May 3

LSU vs. Baylor, 12 p.m. CT

Stanford vs. Massachusetts, 3 p.m. CT

Second Round – Saturday, May 4

Winner 1 vs. Winner 2, 3 p.m. CT