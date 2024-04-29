Five Tigers Past and Present Set to Compete at World Athletics Relays

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Track & Field will be well-represented at the World Athletics Relays this week, as three athletes from the 2024 team and two former Tigers will be competing for their respective countries starting this Saturday, May 4.

The five athletes competing in Nassau, Bahamas, at Thomas A. Robinson Stadium this weekend are Mikiah Brisco (USA), Tima Godbless (NGR), Shakeem McKay (TTO), Favour Ofili (NGR) and Ella Onojuvwevwo (NGR).

The top 14 teams in each event at the World Athletics Relays Bahamas 24 will automatically qualify for places at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The remaining two places in each discipline will be awarded based on top lists during the qualification period (December 31, 2022 to June 30, 2024).

The meet features five relay events: the women’s 4x100m and 4x400m, the men’s 4x100m and 4x400m and the mixed 4x400m.

Entry lists for the World Athletics Relays Bahamas 24 were published and are available here.

The World Relays will be available for viewing in the United States on CNBC and Peacock. A full schedule of the events is below, listed in central time.

Saturday, May 4 (Day 1)

6:05 p.m. | Mixed 4×400-Meter Relay Heats

6:50 p.m. | Women’s 4×100-Meter Relay Heats

7:25 p.m. | Men’s 4×100-Meter Relay Heats

8:05 p.m. | Women’s 4×400-Meter Relay Heats

8:49 p.m. | Men’s 4×400-Meter Relay Heats

Sunday, May 5 (Day 2)

6:05 p.m. | Men’s 4×100-Meter Relay Repechage Round

6:40 p.m. | Women’s 4×100-Meter Relay Repechage Round

7:05 p.m. | Men’s 4×400-Meter Relay Repechage Round

7:30 p.m. | Women’s 4×400-Meter Relay Repechage Round

8:04 p.m. | Mixed 4×400-Meter Relay Repechage Round

8:40 p.m. | Men’s 4×100-Meter Relay Final

8:50 p.m. | Women’s 4×100-Meter Relay Final

9:00 p.m. | Men’s 4×400-Meter Relay Final

9:10 p.m. | Women’s 4×400-Meter Relay Final

9:20 p.m. | Mixed 4×400-Meter Relay Final

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.