Beach Secures No. 11 Seed at the NCAA Championship in Gulf Shores

Baton Rouge, LA. – The LSU Beach Volleyball team has earned a spot at the No. 11 Seed in the NCAA Championship and will match up with No. 6 TCU at 4 p.m. CT on Friday on ESPNU.

The Tigers have played TCU once this season and lost 2-3. Reilly Allred and Parker Bracken won Court 2 in straight sets and Ella Larkin and Ellie Shank won Court 3 in straight sets.

The winner of the match will take on the winner of No. 3 Stanford and No. 14 Georgia State at 12 p.m. CT on Saturday, May 4.

“Grateful for the chance for this group to compete again this season,” said head coach Russell Brock. “We don’t take these trips to the NCAA event for granted and although we feel that we earned the opportunity through our play, until you hear your name called, there’s some nervousness. I think the seed was what we expected. There are no easy matchups when you get to see the best teams in the country gathered on one beach. I do like that we’ve stood across the net from our first opponent this season. It was a long time ago, but there is some familiarity, and that helped with the preparation.”

LSU has made it to Gulf Shores every season since 2017. This year, the tournament will continue with a 16-team playing field with single elimination.

The ESPN family of networks is set to televise every match of the championship and live coverage of each individual court will be available on the ESPN App.

Every year, LSU is one of the best-represented participants in Gulf Shores, with fans all over the region. Baton Rouge and Gulf Shores are separated by just a 4-hour drive. Tickets for the NCAA Championship are available.

The Tigers will enter the NCAA Championship with a 25-11 record, coming off a semi-final appearance in the CCSA Tournament.

“It will be a short week to prepare in lots of ways,” said Brock. “We just got back from conference, will have practice, lift, recovery, and class, and we get to attend the Mikey’s to celebrate an amazing year for LSU Athletics, all while preparing for finals. Being ready to leave Wednesday will be challenging, but it’s the best kind of challenge we can have! There have been some great memories and moments in the sand at Gulf Shores and we are excited at the opportunity to go finish the season well and make some more.”