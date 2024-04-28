Auburn Posts 7-5 Win in Sunday's Finale

BATON ROUGE, La. – Auburn struck for five first-inning runs Sunday and held on for a 7-5 win over LSU in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Auburn improved to 21-22 overall, 3-18 in the SEC, while LSU dropped to 28-17 overall and 7-14 in conference play.

LSU returns to action at 6:30 p.m. CT Tuesday when it plays host to Grambling State in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network, and it will be streamed on SEC Network +.

Despite Sunday’s loss, LSU has won two straight SEC series and six of its last eight games overall.

“It was a tough one today, a game we needed to win,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “But, our guys fought hard, especially getting down 5-0. It’s a tough one to take, but our guys are still invested in each other and in winning.

“Tuesday is a must-win game, there’s no doubt about that. So, we’ll get ready to roll for that challenge.”

LSU starting pitcher Kade Anderson (4-2) was charged with the loss as he allowed five runs on four hits in 0.2 inning with one strikeout.

Auburn reliever John Armstrong (1-1) got credit for the win after firing a scoreless fifth inning with one hit, one walk and two strikeouts.

Parker Carlson earned his first save of the season, limiting LSU to no runs on one hit over the final 3.0 innings with no walks and two strikeouts.

Auburn scored all five of its first-inning runs with two outs, including a run-scoring single by catcher Carter Wright, a two-run single by rightfielder Cade Belyeu and a two-run double by second baseman Caden Green.

Auburn increased its lead to 6-0 in the third before LSU responded in the bottom of the frame with an RBI single by rightfielder Ashton Larson.

LSU narrowed the gap to 6-4 in the fourth when second baseman Steven Milam blasted a three-run homer, his third dinger of the year.

Green’s RBI double in the sixth increased Auburn’s lead to 7-4 before LSU scored a run in the seventh on Larson’s sacrifice fly.