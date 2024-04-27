Allred and Bracken Named to The CCSA All-Tournament Team

Huntsville, Ala. – The Court 2 pair, Reilly Allred and Parker Bracken, earned a spot on the CCSA All-Tournament for their performance at the CCSA Conference Tournament this past weekend in Huntsville, Alabama.

Allred and Bracken have been the most consistent pair for the Sandy Tigs this season, with an overall record of 22-9. The pair has AVCA Top 20 wins against USC, TCU, LMU, California, Georgia State, Stetson, Washington and South Carolina. Allred and Bracken were awarded CCSA Pair of the Week in February.

Allred, a senior, and Bracken, a sophomore, are not new faces for the Tigers. In Allred’s sophomore campaign, she went 30-6 on Court 3 with partner Holly Carlton. In the 2023 season, Allred went 19-10 on Court 3 with partner Hannah Brister, with Top 20 wins against FSU, LMU, Stanford, Washington, Georgia State and South Carolina.

Bracken is no stranger to success in her time as a Sandy Tig. In her freshman season, she earned a spot on the CCSA All-Freshman Team and earned AVCA Top Flight honors with partner Kylie Deberg on Court 2. In the 2023 season, Bracken went 28-10 overall with partner Grace Seits on Court 2 and had Top 20 wins against TCU, FSU, FAU, Hawaii, Georgia State and Washington. Bracken also earned a spot on the CCSA All-Tournament Team with Seits on Court 2 in 2023.

Results:

Reilly Allred/Parker Bracken (LSU) def. Sarah Dickson/Katie Keefe (GCU), 21-19, 21-8, 15-11

Reilly Allred/Parker Bracken (LSU) def. Allison Coens/Hannah Mackenhausen (South Carolina), 21-13, 21-11