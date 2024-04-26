DETROIT – For only the third time in school history, LSU had three offensive players selected in the opening round of the NFL Draft when wide receiver Brian Thomas was picked No. 23 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars here Thursday night.

Thomas joined quarterback Jayden Daniels and wide receiver Malik Nabers as LSU’s first round draft picks. Daniels went No. 2 overall to Washington, while Nabers was tabbed with the sixth overall selection by the New York Giants. LSU tied Alabama and Washington with most first round picks in 2024 with three apiece.

The only other years in which LSU had three offensive players selected in the first round of the NFL Draft came in 2007 and 2020. In 2007, quarterback JaMarcus Russell and receivers Dwayne Bowe and Craig Davis were first round picks, while quarterback Joe Burrow, wide receiver Justin Jefferson and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire were taken during the opening round in 2020.

Thomas had a breakout season in 2023, leading the nation in receiving touchdowns with 17. He capped his junior year with 68 receptions for 1,177 yards. He caught a TD pass in 10 games, including a career-best three against Ole Miss.

Thomas earned third-team All-America honors and was named second-team All-SEC.

Thomas and Nabers were the most productive wide receiver tandem in college football in 2023 as the duo combined for 157 receptions, 2,746 yards and 31 TDs.

The NFL Draft continues on Friday at 6 p.m. CT when the second and third rounds take place. The final four rounds of the draft will be held on Saturday.

LSU in the 2024 NFL Draft – Round 1

Player Round (Overall Pick) Team

Jayden Daniels (QB) 1st (No. 2) Washington

Malik Nabers (WR) 1st (No. 6) New York Giants

Brian Thomas (WR) 1st (No. 23) Jacksonville