DETROIT – For only the third time in school history, LSU had three offensive players selected in the opening round of the NFL Draft when wide receiver Brian Thomas was picked No. 23 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars here Thursday night.
Thomas joined quarterback Jayden Daniels and wide receiver Malik Nabers as LSU’s first round draft picks. Daniels went No. 2 overall to Washington, while Nabers was tabbed with the sixth overall selection by the New York Giants. LSU tied Alabama and Washington with most first round picks in 2024 with three apiece.
The only other years in which LSU had three offensive players selected in the first round of the NFL Draft came in 2007 and 2020. In 2007, quarterback JaMarcus Russell and receivers Dwayne Bowe and Craig Davis were first round picks, while quarterback Joe Burrow, wide receiver Justin Jefferson and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire were taken during the opening round in 2020.
Thomas had a breakout season in 2023, leading the nation in receiving touchdowns with 17. He capped his junior year with 68 receptions for 1,177 yards. He caught a TD pass in 10 games, including a career-best three against Ole Miss.
Thomas earned third-team All-America honors and was named second-team All-SEC.
Thomas and Nabers were the most productive wide receiver tandem in college football in 2023 as the duo combined for 157 receptions, 2,746 yards and 31 TDs.
The NFL Draft continues on Friday at 6 p.m. CT when the second and third rounds take place. The final four rounds of the draft will be held on Saturday.
LSU in the 2024 NFL Draft – Round 1
Player Round (Overall Pick) Team
Jayden Daniels (QB) 1st (No. 2) Washington
Malik Nabers (WR) 1st (No. 6) New York Giants
Brian Thomas (WR) 1st (No. 23) Jacksonville
LSU Football – NFL Draft Night Notes
• Jayden Daniels became the fourth quarterback in LSU history selected among the Top 2 picks in the NFL Draft. Daniels, picked No. 2 overall by Washington, joins Joe Burrow (No. 1 in 2020 – Bengals), JaMarcus Russell (No. 1 in 2007 – Raiders) and Bert Jones (No. 2 in 1973 – Colts.)
• LSU has produced 3 Heisman Trophy winners and all 3 have been picked either No. 1 or 2 in the NFL Draft – Burrow and Cannon were No. 1s and Daniels No. 2.
• For the first time in NFL Draft history, a quarterback and wide receiver from the same team have been selected in the top six in the draft. Daniels went No. 2 overall to Washington, while Nabers was selected sixth overall by the New York Giants.
• LSU coach Brian Kelly coached three of the first six players taken in the NFL Draft. Daniels and Nabers at LSU and Joe Alt, the No. 5 overall pick by the Chargers, at Notre Dame.
• With Daniels going No. 2 and Nabers No. 6, LSU has had two players taken in the Top 6 of the NFL Draft for the just the third time in program history. Other times it happened came in 1960 (Billy Cannon No. 1, Johnny Robinson No. 3) and 2007 (JaMarcus Russell No. 1, LaRon Landry No. 5).
• Daniels and Nabers became the 50th and 51st first round NFL Draft picks in LSU history. LSU ranks No. 9 among all college football program in first round draft picks.
• Daniels is the second player in LSU history selected in the first round by Washington. He joins LaRon Landry, who was taken No. 5 overall by Washington in 2007.
• Nabers is the second player in program history selected in the first round by the New York Giants, joining Odell Beckham Jr., who was tabbed with the 12th overall pick in 2014.
• Since LSU won its first SEC Championship Game in 2001, the program has produced 28 first round draft picks. The list includes 7 wide receivers, 7 defensive backs, 5 defensive linemen, 3 quarterbacks, 3 running backs and 3 linebackers.