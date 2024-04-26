BATON ROUGE – The Jacksonville Jaguars added another LSU player to its roster on Friday as the organization selected Tiger defensive tackle Maason Smith in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Smith will be reunited with LSU teammate Brian Thomas in Jacksonville. The Jaguars selected Thomas with the 23rd overall pick in the first round on Thursday night.

Smith was taken No. 48 overall and becomes the fourth Tiger picked through the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft. In addition to Smith and Thomas, Heisman Trophy quarterback Jayden Daniels was selected No. 2 overall by Washington, while unanimous All-America wide receiver Malik Nabers was pocked No. 6 overall by the New York Giants.

Smith overcame a severe knee injury in the 2022 season-opener against Florida State and started 12 games for the 10-win Tigers last year. A freshman All-America in 2021, Smith tallied 47 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks during his 22-game career with the Tigers.

Smith’s best game in 2023 came in the road win over Missouri when he registered four tackles and a sack for a 6-yard loss. His fourth quarter sack against Missouri came on a third-and-13 situation, forcing a Mizzou punt. LSU rallied to win the game, 49-39.

In his final game as a Tiger, Smith had a sack for a 7-yard loss in the third quarter in LSU’s ReliaQuest Bowl win over Wisconsin. He had a season-best five tackles in back-to-back November wins over Georgia State and Texas A&M.

As a true freshman in 2021, Smith made a splash in his Tiger Stadium debut with 3.0 sacks and six tackles in a win over McNeese.

The NFL Draft concludes on Saturday when rounds 4-7 take place in downtown Detroit beginning at 11 a.m. CT.

LSU in the 2024 NFL Draft

Player Team Round Overall Selection

Jayden Daniels (QB) Washington 1st No. 2

Malik Nabers (WR) New York Giants 1st No. 6

Brian Thomas (WR) Jacksonville 1st No. 23

Maason Smith (DT) Jacksonville 2nd No. 48