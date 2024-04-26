LSU Blanks Auburn, 5-0, in Series Opener

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU left-hander Gage Jump fired 7.0 scoreless innings Friday night to lead the Tigers to a 5-0 win over Auburn in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU improved to 27-16 overall, 6-13 in the SEC, while Auburn dropped to 20-21 overall and 2-17 in conference play.

The win marked LSU’s second straight shutout, as the Tigers also blanked Nicholls, 9-0, on Tuesday night.

LSU and Auburn resume the series at 6 p.m. CT Saturday in a game that will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

Jump (4-1) allowed just two hits in 7.0 innings Friday night with no walks and six strikeouts. He has recorded 14 straight scoreless innings after also posting seven shutout innings last Friday at Missouri.

“It was a terrific performance by Gage,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “I knew when he joined our program last summer he would be one of the most important people on our team.

“He is just hitting his stride; he had a couple of bumps to get over earlier in the season, and it appears he’s over them and he’s rolling about as well as anyone right now. That’s huge for our team, and he gave us a great performance tonight.”

LSU reliever Christian Little followed Jump with two dominating innings, allowing no hits with no walks and four strikeouts.

Auburn starting pitcher Dylan Watts (0-2) was charged with the loss, as he allowed two runs on three hits in 5.2 innings with no walks and nine strikeouts.

LSU third baseman Tommy White broke a 0-0 tie in the fourth inning with a solo homer, his 16th dinger of the year. Designated hitter Hayden Travinski delivered a solo shot in the fifth – his 13th homer of the year – to increase the lead to 2-0.

LSU struck for three runs in the seventh on the strength of a pair of two-out base hits – a two-run double by catcher Alex Milazzo and an RBI single by rightfielder Ashton Larson.