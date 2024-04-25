DETROIT – It only took 20 minutes into the NFL Draft for LSU’s Jayden Daniels to hear his named called as the quarterback was selected No. 2 overall by the Washington Commanders.
Daniels joins Joe Burrow (2020), JaMarcus Russell (2007) and Bert Jones (1973) as LSU quarterbacks selected either No. 1 or 2 in the NFL Draft. Burrow (Bengals) and Russell (Raiders) were No. 1 picks, while Jones was the second overall selection by the Baltimore Colts.
Daniels, the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner, becomes highest-drafted player for LSU coach Brian Kelly in his 33-year collegiate career. Daniels also became LSU’s 50th first round pick, which ranks No. 9 among all college programs.
In two years with the Tigers, Daniels guided LSU to 20 wins and a berth in the SEC Championship Game in 2022. As a fifth-year senior in 2023, he led the nation in several categories including total offense (412.2), points responsible for per game (25.2), rushing yards by a quarterback (1,134) and yards per play (10.71). His nation’s best passer rating of 208.0 ranks the highest in FBS history.
“I’m ready to get to work,” Daniels said moments after getting selected. “(Washington) is going to get everything out of me – a competitor, a hard worker. I can’t wait to get there and meet my new teammates.”
In 12 games in 2023, Daniels threw 40 TD passes and ran for another 10 scores becoming only the fifth player in SEC history to account for 50 touchdowns in a single-season. He capped his final season with the Tigers completing 236-of-327 passes for 3,812 yards. He joined Johnny Manziel as the only players in SEC history to pass for 3,500 yards and rush for 1,000 yards in a season.
In a November win over Florida in Tiger Stadium, Daniels became the first player in FBS history to rush for 200 yards and pass for 350 yards in a game. In doing so, he also set the SEC mark for total offense with 606 yards (372 passing, 234 rushing) in the 52-35 win over the Gators.
The following week in a win over Georgia State, Daniels accounted for eight touchdowns (6 passing, 2 rushing), tying the previous mark set by Burrow against Oklahoma during the 2019 CFP Semifinals.
In his final game at LSU, Daniels led the Tigers to a 42-30 win over Texas A&M. In that game, Daniels threw four TD passes and rushed for 120 yards as LSU overcame a double-digit second half deficit, outscoring the Aggies, 28-6 over the final 26 minutes of the contest.
LSU Football – NFL Draft Night Notes
• Jayden Daniels became the fourth quarterback in LSU history selected among the Top 2 picks in the NFL Draft. Daniels, picked No. 2 overall by Washington, joins Joe Burrow (No. 1 in 2020 – Bengals), JaMarcus Russell (No. 1 in 2007 – Raiders) and Bert Jones (No. 2 in 1973 – Colts.)
• LSU has produced 3 Heisman Trophy winners and all 3 have been picked either No. 1 or 2 in the NFL Draft – Burrow and Cannon were No. 1s and Daniels No. 2.
• For the first time in NFL Draft history, a quarterback and wide receiver from the same team have been selected in the top six in the draft. Daniels went No. 2 overall to Washington, while Nabers was selected sixth overall by the New York Giants.
• LSU coach Brian Kelly coached three of the first six players taken in the NFL Draft. Daniels and Nabers at LSU and Joe Alt, the No. 5 overall pick by the Chargers, at Notre Dame.
• With Daniels going No. 2 and Nabers No. 6, LSU has had two players taken in the Top 6 of the NFL Draft for the just the third time in program history. Other times it happened came in 1960 (Billy Cannon No. 1, Johnny Robinson No. 3) and 2007 (JaMarcus Russell No. 1, LaRon Landry No. 5).
• Daniels and Nabers became the 50th and 51st first round NFL Draft picks in LSU history. LSU ranks No. 9 among all college football program in first round draft picks.
• Daniels is the second player in LSU history selected in the first round by Washington. He joins LaRon Landry, who was taken No. 5 overall by Washington in 2007.
• Nabers is the second player in program history selected in the first round by the New York Giants, joining Odell Beckham Jr., who was tabbed with the 12th overall pick in 2014.
• Since LSU won its first SEC Championship Game in 2001, the program has produced 28 first round draft picks. The list includes 7 wide receivers, 7 defensive backs, 5 defensive linemen, 3 quarterbacks, 3 running backs and 3 linebackers.