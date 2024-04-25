vs. No. 15 Arkansas

Arkansas has crept into the top four of the SEC standings and is coming off a 2-1 series win against Alabama, which featured a pair of shutouts for the Razorbacks. UA has a .290 batting average on 328 hits and the fourth-lowest ERA at 2.14 with 267 strikeouts.

Outfielder Reagan Johnson ranks No. 2 in the SEC with 60 hits this season and has a .377 batting average (No. 8 in the SEC) to lead the team. Catcher Kennedy Miller is averaging .374 in the batter’s box on 40 hits, and a .617 slugging percentage, and infielder Bri Ellis (.344) leads the club with 14 home runs and a .736 slugging percentage. 

Pitcher Morgan Leinstock is 12-2 in the circle with a 1.73 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 117.1 innings pitched. Pitcher Robyn Herron has worked 93.1 frames and has 110 strikeouts to go along with her 1.80 ERA. Herron has four shutouts this season and a .177 opposing batting average.