BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 6/7 LSU (35-11. 11-10 SEC) hosts No. 13/15 Arkansas (32-12, 11-7 SEC) for its final SEC series April 26-28 at Tiger Park.

Each game will stream on SEC Network +, with Yvette Girouard and Lyn Rollins broadcasting the weekend. Patrick Wright, the Voice of LSU Softball, will be on 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge and the LSU Sports Radio Network. Game one will begin at 6 p.m. CT on Friday, game two’s first pitch will be at 4 p.m. CT on Saturday, and the series will conclude with a 1 p.m. CT start time on Sunday.

LSU is 13-7 this season against top-25 programs after falling in a midweek contest at No. 19/25 UL Lafayette. The Tigers rank No. 4 in the SEC with a .304 batting average and 368 hits. In the circle, the team has a 2.43 ERA behind 295 strikeouts and ranks No. 2 in the conference with 23 turned double plays.

Pitcher Sydney Berzon (15-6) ranks No. 5 in the SEC with 140 strikeouts and has a 1.97 ERA this season. Utility pitcher Kelley Lynch (6-1) has thrown a no-hitter and back-to-back shutouts in her last two starts on the mound. She has five total shutouts this season and has a 2.61 ERA behind 73 strikeouts in 75.0 innings pitched. Lynch holds opposing batters to a staff-low .186 batting average, which ranks No. 10 in the SEC.

Outfielder Ciara Briggs has a .348 batting average behind a team-high 54 hits (No. 5 in the SEC) and paces the team with 37 runs (No. 10 in the SEC) and 11 stolen bases. Briggs is the league leader with 26 hits in SEC games alone. Outfielders McKenzie Redoutey and Ali Newland follow with averages of .346 and .329, respectively. Newland is second on the team with 47 hits and 34 RBIs and has a team-high eight home runs.

Infielders Raeleen Gutierrez and Karli Petty round out the .300 batters on the LSU roster with over 85 at-bats. Gutierrez has a .316 average at the plate with 42 hits, including a team-high 21 extra-base hits, while Petty is batting .315 with 28 hits, three home runs, and 26 RBIs. Shortstop Taylor Pleasants leads LSU with 36 RBIs and 24 walks. She has 37 hits and seven home runs this season.

LSU leads Arkansas in the all-time series 62-15, including a record of 30-5 in games played in Baton Rouge. However, the Razorbacks have won the last three series against the Tigers, dating back to the 2019 season.