DETROIT – LSU’s Malik Nabers became the second wide receiver in school history selected among the Top 10 picks in the NFL Draft when he was taken No. 6 overall by the New York Giants here Thursday night.

Nabers joins Ja’Marr Chase – No. 5 overall in 2022 by Cincinnati – as LSU’s two receivers picked in the Top 10 of the NFL Draft. Nabers also becomes the second LSU receiver picked in the first round by the Giants, joining Odell Beckham Jr., who was picked No. 12 overall in 2014.

Nabers and Jayden Daniels – picked No. 2 overall by Washington – become the first quarterback-receiver duo in program history to be selected in the Top 10 of the same NFL Draft.

Nabers, a unanimous All-America in 2023, capped his historic career at LSU as the school’s all-time leader in receptions (189) and receiving yards (3,003). He joined Josh Reed as the only players in program history with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, tallying 1,017 yards in 2022 followed by 1,569 last year.

Nabers twice led the SEC in receptions – 72 in 2022 and 89 in 2023. As a junior, Nabers led the nation in receiving yards per game (120.7), plays of 20-plus yards (34) and 30-plus yards (17). His 14 TD receptions ranked No. 3 nationally behind teammate Brian Thomas (17) and Jalen Royals of Utah State (15).

In 38 career games at LSU, Nabers caught at least one pass in 37 games.

As a junior, Nabers nine 100-yard receiving games, including a career-best 239 yards and two touchdowns on 12 catches against Mississippi State. He also caught at TD pass in nine games and had two scoring receptions on five occasions.

He teamed with Thomas, who is expected to be drafted later in the first round, as the nation’s top receiving duo as the tandem combined for 157 receptions, 2,746 yards and 31 TDs.