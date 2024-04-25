Beach Set to Play In CCSA Tournament Thursday

Huntsville, AL. – After finishing the regular season 24-9, the Tigers are set to begin postseason play on Thursday at the CCSA Tournament at 11:30 a.m. against No. 17 GCU.

The No. 3 seed LSU had its final practice before postseason play begins Wednesday at the John Hunt Beach Volleyball Complex in Huntsville. The CCSA Tournament is a double-elimination bracket and with a win Thursday morning, the Tigers would turn around to face No. 4 Florida State at 1:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Three Tigers have earned CCSA Postseason Honors; Reilly Allred earned CCSA Pair of the Year along with making the All-Conference Team, Skylar Martin earned a spot on the All-Freshman Team; and Ellie Shank made the All-Academic Team.

Allred and Bracken have been the most consistent pair for the Sandy Tigs this season, with an overall record of 22-9. The pair has AVCA Top 20 wins against USC, TCU, LMU, California, Georgia State, Stetson, Washington and South Carolina. Allred and Bracken were awarded CCSA Pair of the Week in February.

Martin has made a statement in her freshman season as a Sandy Tig with a 22-11 overall record and AVCA Top 20 wins against USC, LMU, Georgia State, Washington and South Carolina. Prior to her time at LSU, Martin was a three-time USAV Beach National Champion and a 2023 AVCA Junior Beach First Team All-American.

Shank is a four-year starter and AVCA First Team All-American for LSU and has been a star both in the sand and in the classroom. She earned her undergraduate degree in Dec. 2023 with a Bachelor of Science in Finance. Shank has also been nominated for the 2024 SEC McWhorter Award, which is given to a SEC male and female athlete with a $20,000 post-graduate scholarship as a reward for their hard work in the classroom. In 2024, she has had AVCA Top 20 wins against TCU, California, Hawaii, Georgia State, Stetson and Washington.

All matches will either be live streamed on ESPN+ and live stats will be provided on Volleyball Life. For live updates, follow @LSUBeachVB on X.

LSU’s Record this season vs. CCSA Opponents

FSU: 0-1

GCU: 0-1

South Carolina: 2-0