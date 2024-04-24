Women’s Tennis’ Aran Teixidó Garcia, Kenna Erickson Earn SEC Postseason Honors

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s tennis team had two players earn conference honors in the 2024 SEC women’s tennis postseason awards announced on Wednesday. Aran Teixidó Garcia earned Second Team All-SEC honors and Kenna Erickson was named to the All-Freshman team.

Teixidó Garcia, a graduate student from Lledia, Spain, has led from the front for the Tigers this season. In singles play, her 11-8 record playing at the No. 1-3 singles spots ranked her second on the team in dual season wins. Her strongest one came against then-No. 26 Carolina Gomez of Arkansas just a few weeks ago, where she won 6-3, 6-4 to earn the highest ranked win of her collegiate career.

In doubles, Teixidó Garcia led the team this spring with 12 wins playing with two different partners. The Tiger clinched the doubles point 15 times this season with Teixidó Garcia scoring doubles wins in 10 of those 15 doubles points. Her partnership with Florentine Dekkers was the most successful for the team in the dual season, with the pair earning 11 wins at the No. 2 spot.

It’s the second postseason conference honor for Teixidó Garcia in her career, with the Spaniard earning a spot on the All-AAC team in 2022 while playing at Memphis.

Erickson only joined the LSU women’s tennis team in January but has settled into Baton Rouge and been a key player in the team’s success this season. She tallied a 10-8 singles record playing primarily at the No. 6 spot this spring and earned 10 wins in doubles playing with two different partners.

The Tigers picked up six wins in conference play this season with Erickson being one of two players on the team to score a singles and/or doubles win in all six SEC team wins. Her five singles wins in SEC play tied for the most on the team this season. The biggest came in March, when the Tigers defeated then-No. 14 South Carolina by a score of 4-2 at the LSU Tennis Complex. Erickson clinched the match for the Tigers after taking down Olympe Lancelot in straight sets, 6-3, 7-5, at the No. 6 court to give LSU its first Top 25 win since 2021.

In doubles, Erickson ended the season on a strong run of form with partner Anita Sahdiieva. The duo won four of their last six matches at the No. 1 doubles court, with all four wins coming against ranked foes. They currently sit No. 46 in the latest ITA doubles rankings.

It marks the first time that LSU has had a member of the SEC All-Freshman team since 2018, when Eden Richardson was voted to the team.

Teixidó Garcia, Erickson and the Tigers will find out their NCAA Tournament path when the 2024 NCAA Women’s Tennis Tournament selection show airs on NCAA.com at 5:30 p.m. CT on Monday, April 29.

For more information on the LSU women's tennis program follow the Tigers on X/Twitter @lsuwten , on Instagram @LSUWTen , and on www.Facebook.com/lsuwten.

First Team All-SEC

Carolyn Ansari, Auburn

Ariana Arseneault, Auburn

Carolina Gomez Alonso, Arkansas

Rachel Gailis, Florida

Dasha Vidmanova, Georgia

Ayana Akli, South Carolina

Sarah Hamner, South Carolina

Sofia Cabezas, Tennessee

Nicole Khirin, Texas A&M

Mary Stoiana, Texas A&M

Mia Kupres, Texas A&M

Celia-Belle Mohr, Vanderbilt

Second Team All-SEC

Anne Marie Hiser, Alabama

Petra Sedlackova, Alabama

DJ Bennett, Auburn

Angella Okutoyi, Auburn

Carly Briggs, Florida

Anastasiia Lopata, Georgia

Alexandra Vecic, Georgia

Mell Reasco, Georgia

Guillermina Grant, Georgia

Aran Teixidó Garcia, LSU

Catherine Aulia, Tennessee

Elza Tomase, Tennessee

Lucciana Perez, Texas A&M

All-Freshman

Malwina Rowinska, Florida

Qavia Lopez, Florida

Aysegul Mert, Georgia

Julia Zhu, Kentucky

Kenna Erickson, LSU

Lucciana Perez, Texas A&M

Valeria Ray, Vanderbilt

Player of the Year

Mary Stoiana, Texas A&M

Freshmen of the Year

Lucciana Perez, Texas A&M