Ashush and Meyer Earn CCSA Pair of The Week

Atlanta, GA.— Yali Ashush and Emily Meyer, LSU Beach Volleyball’s Court 5 pair, went 4-0 over the weekend at the Palmetto Invitational in Columbia, South Carolina, and have been named the CCSA Pair of the Week, announced Wednesday.

LSU competed at Wheeler Beach, where the pair went 4-0, taking down No. 15 Georgia State and No. 20 South Carolina.

Both Ashush and Meyer are new faces for the Tigers. Ashush is a freshman from Tel Aviv, Israel. She has competed on the international level in her career. She is the 2022 Israeli Beach Volleyball National Champion and has played in FIVB Futures Tournaments in the Philippines, Maldives and Australia.

Meyer is a senior and a transfer from FIU. In 2022, Meyer made the C-USA All-Academic Team and had a 19-14 overall record. In her junior season, Meyer recorded the third most wins on the team with a 20-10 overall record. In 2023, she had court wins over No. 2 USC, No. 8 Hawaii, No. 15 FAU, and No. 18 GCU.

Ashush and Meyer have primarily been on Court 5 for the 2024 season, with an overall record of 18-8. The pair has AVCA Top 20 wins against California, LMU, Georgia State, South Carolina, and Stetson.

On Friday, Ashush and Meyer started out the day with a straight set win against Coastal Carolina’s Madison Allred and Raychel Ehlers; 21-13 and 21-17. After a break, the pair defeated No. 20 South Carolina’s Sophie Bengoechea and VB Trost; 21-18 and 21-17. On Sunday, Ashush and Meyer defeated Jacksonville’s Miller Reames and Hayden Garnett in three sets; 22-24, 21-16 and 15-7. After a break, the pair helped the Tigers to a win over No. 15 Georgia State’s Courtney Smith and Ayla Johnson; 21-17 and 21-15.