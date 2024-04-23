Tigers Launch Five Homers; Defeat Nicholls, 9-0

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU blasted five homers and five pitchers combined to blank Nicholls on just three hits Tuesday night, as the Tigers defeated the Colonels, 9-0, in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU improved 26-16 on the year, while Nicholls dropped to 27-15.

The Tigers return to action at 6:30 p.m. CT Friday when they open a three-game SEC series with Auburn in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. All three game of the series will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

“It was a good night for us,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “I’m really proud of the pitchers; it’s hard to throw a shutout in Division I baseball with aluminum bats, especially at this time of the year. It was a really good outing across the board. Obviously, we hit some homers and did a lot of things well.”

Third baseman Tommy White led LSU’s 12-hit output Tuesday night by going 4-for-5 with two homers and four RBI. White is now hitting .341 on the year with 15 homers and 41 RBI.

“Tommy is a special player,” Johnson said. “He’s one of the best hitters I’ve ever coached, and one of the best hitters I’ve ever seen. I’m happy to see him continue to play his best baseball as we’re going down the stretch.”

Leftfielder Josh Pearson, second baseman Steven Milam and first baseman Jared Jones each provided home runs, as LSU tied its season high for homers with five.

LSU starting pitcher Kade Anderson (4-1) was credited with the win as he worked the first 4.0 innings and limited Nicholls to two hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

Relievers Christian Little, Samuel Dutton, Justin Loer and Thatcher Hurd combined to shut out Nicholls over the final 5.0 innings, allowing just one hit with one walk and five strikeouts.

Nicholls starting pitcher Devin Desandro (4-4) was charged with the loss after allowing three runs on six hits in 3.1 innings with one walk and three strikeouts.

“We’re going to keep fighting until they tell us we can’t play anymore,” Johnson said. “We’ve got a lot of good baseball ahead of us, beginning this weekend against Auburn. We’re really looking forward to being at home; it feels like a century since we’ve played a conference game in front of our fans.”