LSU Golfer Latanna Stone To Represent USA For Fourth Time At Arnold Palmer Cup In Ireland

BATON ROUGE – The 2024 Arnold Palmer Cup teams were announced on Tuesday on the Golf Channel and by the Golf Coaches Association of America and LSU graduate student Latanna Stone will make her fourth appearance on the United States squad when the event goes to the Lahinch Golf Club in Lahinch, Ireland, July 5-7.

LSU women’s head coach Garrett Runion along with Matt Thurmond, the men’s coach at Arizona State University will head the American squad against the International team with LSU assistant coach Alexis Rather also serving as one of the team USA assistant coaches.

Stone appeared previously in the 2020, 2021 and 2022 Palmer Cups and she will be the eighth player in Cup history to have appeared in at least four events.

Stone’s first appearance in 2020 was originally scheduled for Irish club but the matches were postponed until later in the year and held at Bay Hill in Orlando.

The Palmer Cup was the idea of the legendary late golf star and ambassador Arnold Palmer who was approached in 1997 by the Golf Coaches Association of America regarding lending his name to an international collegiate event between the U.S. and Great Britain and Ireland using a Ryder Cup-style format. Later in 2002, the GB&I team would become an international team featuring European players. In 2018, the Palmer Cup was expanded to include both men’s and women’s college golfers.

The USA leads the all-time series 14-12-1. The USA won the event, 32-28, last year at Laurel Valley Golf Club in Pennsylvania while the International team won the last event in Europe, in Sweden, 33-27.

Stone has had a strong career at LSU, averaging 71.67 this season for 27 rounds with her third collegiate win come at Medinah at the Illini Women’s Invitational when she posted a 9-under score of 207 on rounds of 69-70-68. She also had a top 10 (T8) at the Moon Golf Invitational, finishing at 1-under 215.

“Happy to have Latanna Stone on her fourth Arnold Palmer Cup team,” said Coach Runion. “She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience not only on the Palmer Cup team but other teams representing the USA with Curtis Cup and has a lot of match play experience that we will certainly lean on.”

The Riverview, Florida native has posted consistent scores in each of the last two seasons with three collegiate wins and a 71.68 average in 2023 to go with her 71.67 average in 2024. The member of the winning 2022 United States Curtis Cup team has appeared in a school record 143 rounds with the second-best average in school history of 72.29.

She has 19 career top 10s and been part of a school record 14 team wins at LSU.

The Palmer Cup format involves a mixed four ball session (best ball) followed on the second day by foursomes and mixed foursomes (alternate shot) with 24 singles matches on the final day. To win the Cup, a country must score 30.5 points.

“It’s an honor to be the Arnold Palmer Cup Captain for Team USA and to be able to have one of your players on the team makes it that much more special,” said Coach Runion. “We are looking forward to competing against a strong international team and making some memories.”

The members of the United States Arnold Palmer Cup team:

Zoe Campos (UCLA)

Luke Clanton (Florida State)

Maisie Filler (Florida)

David Ford (North Carolina)

Megha Ganne (Stanford)

Ian Gilligan (Florida)

Melanie Green (USF)

Ben James (Virginia)

Jackson Klutznick (Emory)

Jackson Koivun (Auburn)

Rachel Kuehn (Wake Forest)

Michael La Sasso (Ole Miss)

Jack Lundin (Missouri)

Mary Kelly Mulcahy (Findlay)

Anna Morgan (Furman)

Farah O’Keefe (Texas)

Catherine Park (Southern California)

Kiara Romero (Oregon)

Amanda Sambach (Virginia)

Gordon Sargent (Vanderbilt)

Latanna Stone (LSU)

Preston Summerhays (Arizona State)

Brendan Valdes (Auburn)

Jackson Van Paris (Vanderbilt)

International Team

Bastien Amat (New Mexico; France)

Josele Ballester (Arizona State; Spain)

Carla Bernat (Kansas State; Spain)

Emma Bunch (New Mexico State; Denmark)

Sara Bryne (Miami; Ireland)

Adela Cernousek (Texas A&M; France)

Hannah Darling (South Carolina; Scotland)

Santiago de la Fuente (Houston; Mexico)

Wenyi Ding (Arizona State; China)

Ryan Griffin (Maynooth; Ireland)

Filip Jakubcik (Arizona; Czech Republic)

Maria José Marin (Arkansas; Colombia)

Max Kennedy (Louisville; Ireland)

Kate Lanigan (Maynooth; Ireland)

Julia Lopez Ramirez (Mississippi State; Spain)

Caitlyn Macnab (Ole Miss; South Africa)

Paula Martín Sampedro (Stanford; Spain)

Omar Morales (UCLA, Mexico)

Jacob Skov Olesen (Arkansas; Denmark)

Louise Rydqvist (South Carolina; Sweden)

Calum Scott (Texas Tech; Scotland)

Mirabel Ting (Florida State; Malaysia)

Ben van Wyk (Georgia; South Africa)

Sampson Zheng (California; China)

For more information about the Palmer Cup, visit arnoldpalmercup.com.