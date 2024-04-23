Gymnastics Celebrates National Championship with Parade on Wednesday

BATON ROUGE – The newly crowned LSU Gymnastics team will be recognized for winning the program’s first national title with a championship parade and ceremony on Wednesday, April 24.

The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. CT at LSU’s School of Music, which is located on the north side of campus on Dalrymple Drive. The celebration inside the Maravich Center will start at 7 p.m. Admission is free and fans are encouraged to line up along the parade route.

The parade will include all members of LSU’s national championship gymnastics team, along with head coach Jay Clark and the coaching staff. Others participating in the parade include the Bengal Brass band, the LSU spirit squads, former LSU gymnasts and dignitaries.

A map of the parade route can be found here.

Doors to the Maravich Center will open at 6 p.m. Food and beverages will be available for purchase inside and outside the arena. In addition, there will be a championship trophy replica available for pictures located on the south pad of the PMAC prior to the start of the ceremony.

Fans will enter the Maravich Center through the two ramps on the south side (closest to Tiger Stadium). Floor seating will be reserved for guests of LSU Gymnastics and the University. LSU Athletics’ Geaux Safe clear bag policy will be in place for the event. No outside food or drinks will be permitted inside the Maravich Center.

The celebration inside the Maravich Center will include the presentation of the national championship trophy, along with remarks from several dignitaries. Head Coach Jay Clark will address the crowd along with members of the gymnastics team.

The championship festivities will be streamed on SEC Network+, YouTube.com/lsusports and facebook.com/lsugym.

Free campus parking will be available for fans attending the parade and celebration in lots 101, 105, 107, 109, 110, 401 and 404. Free ADA parking is located in Lot 105 off of Nicholson Drive. This area is available on a first come, first served basis. A shuttle service will pick up patrons in Lot 105 and drop off near the LSU SportShop. Shuttles will be available in front of the LSU SportShop at the conclusion of the celebration and returning patrons to Lot 105.

Official championship merchandise will be available at the LSU SportShop next to Mike the Tiger’s Habitat and inside the Maravich Center from 6 p.m. until the end of the ceremony.

Hancock Whitney is the Championship Partner of the 2024 LSU Gymnastics team.

