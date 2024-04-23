Brian Kelly's Pre-NFL Draft Appearances Booked

BATON ROUGE – LSU coach Brian Kelly will make several media appearances prior to joining Jayden Daniels, Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. in the green room at the NFL Draft on Thursday in Detroit.

The opening round of the three-day NFL Draft begins at 7 p.m. CT on Thursday with ABC, ESPN and NFL Network televising all seven rounds. Rounds 2 and 3 take place on Friday beginning at 6 p.m. CT followed by round 4-7 on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Kelly’s first television appearance on Thursday will take place at 8:20 a.m. CT on Good Morning Football on NFL Network.

He will join the Rich Eisen Show at noon CT followed by an appearance on ESPN’s College GameDay at 5:30 p.m. CT.

Kelly is in his third year at LSU and enters the 2024 season as the winningest active NCAA football coach with 304 career victories. Last year, Kelly became only the 13th coach in college football history to reach the 300-win mark. He’s guided the Tigers to back-to-back 10-win seasons, a pair of bowl victories and a berth in the SEC Championship Game in two years at LSU.

LSU is expected to have a quarterback (Daniels) and two wide receivers (Nabers and Thomas) selected in the first round, which will mark only the second time in school history this has occurred. The first time came in 2007 when quarterback JaMarcus Russell and wide receivers Dwayne Bowe and Craig Davis were all picked in the first round.

LSU Coach Brian Kelly at the NFL Draft – Thursday, April 25

8:20 a.m. CT – Good Morning Football (NFL Network)

Noon CT – The Rich Eisen Show (Roku Channel)

5:30 p.m. CT – College GameDay (ESPN)