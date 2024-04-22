BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU legend Skip Bertman will sign copies of his recently-published book outside of Alex Box Stadium before the Tigers’ home baseball games versus Auburn on Saturday, April 27, and versus Ole Miss on Saturday, May 18.

Bertman will sign copies of “Everything Matters in Baseball – The Skip Bertman Story” next to the statue bearing his likeness near Championship Plaza. Glenn Guilbeau, the book’s author, will join Bertman at the events and also be available for signing.

The signing period will be from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, prior to the 6 p.m. LSU-Auburn game, and from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, May 18 before the 1 p.m. LSU-Ole Miss game.

Guilbeau, a sports columnist with OutKick.com/FOX News, chronicles Bertman’s construction of the LSU baseball program from scratch into a five-time national championship winning program, and his years as LSU’s athletics director.

Fans may either bring a book to be signed or purchase one at the pregame signing. Books may also be pre-ordered at www.acadianhouse.com and picked up at the stadium.