at No. 25 UL Lafayette

The Ragin’ Cajuns continue dominating the Sun Belt Conference after sweeping Southern Miss in a three-game series in Lafayette. ULL boasts a 17-3 record at home and is on a 12-game home winning streak. The Ragin’ Cajuns have a .318 batting average on 409 hits and a 2.70 ERA with 218 strikeouts.  

Outfielder Mihyia Davis leads ULL with a .422 batting average, 70 hits, and 18 stolen bases this season. Infielder Brooke Ellestad is batting .364 and has a team-high 37 RBIs on 48 hits.

Pitcher Sam Landry has a record of 17- 7 with a 2.23 ERA, 129 strikeouts in 141.1 innings, five shutouts, and nine complete games this season.