BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 7 LSU (35-10) plays its final midweek contest of the regular season at No. 19/25 UL Lafayette (33-15) at 6 p.m. CT Tuesday at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park in Lafayette, La.

Tuesday night’s game will stream on ESPN+, with Dan McDonald and Yvette Girouard calling the action. Patrick Wright, the Voice of LSU Softball, will be on 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge and the LSU Sports Radio Network.

LSU is 13-6 this season against top-25 programs after a 1-2 weekend at No. 4 Tennessee. The Tigers and Ragin’ Cajuns meet for the second time this season. LSU defeated ULL 4-2 last Tuesday at Tiger Park and are 26-15 in the all-time series.

The Tigers rank No. 3 in the SEC with 363 hits and No. 4 with a .306 batting average. In the circle, the team has a 2.28 ERA behind 292 strikeouts, the third most in the SEC.

Pitcher Sydney Berzon (15-6) ranks No. 5 in the SEC with 137 strikeouts and has a 1.95 ERA this season. Utility pitcher Kelley Lynch (6-1) has thrown a no-hitter and a second consecutive shutout in her last two appearances. She has five total shutouts this season and has a 2.45 ERA behind 73 strikeouts in 71.1 innings pitched. Lynch holds opposing batters to a staff-low .170 batting average, which ranks No. 3 in the SEC. Pitcher Raelin Chaffin (10-3) has 64 strikeouts in 72.1 innings and has two shutouts this season.

Outfielder Ciara Briggs has a .358 batting average behind a team-high 54 hits (No. 5 in the SEC) and paces the team with 37 runs (No. 10 in the SEC) and 11 stolen bases. Outfielders McKenzie Redoutey and Ali Newland follow with averages of .344 and .338, respectively. Newland is second on the team with 47 hits and 34 RBIs and has a team-high eight home runs.

Infielder Raeleen Gutierrez has a .315 average at the plate with 41 hits, including a team-high 20 extra-base hits. Shortstop Taylor Pleasants leads LSU with 36 RBIs and 24 walks. She has 36 hits and seven home runs this season.