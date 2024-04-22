LSU Gold
Baseball

The Jay Johnson Show - Episode 6 (2024)

The Jay Johnson Show - Episode 6 (2024)

The Jay Johnson Show

Mondays * | 6-7 p.m. CT | Live from TJ Ribs
(* dates subject to change)

2024 SCHEDULE OF SHOWS

Show #1: Monday, March 18, 2024
Show #2: Monday, March 25, 2024
Show #3: Tuesday, April 2, 2024 (due to Monday game)
Show #4: Monday, April 8, 2024
Show #5: Monday, April 15, 2024
Show #6: Monday, April 22, 2024
Show #7: Monday, April 29, 2024
Show #8: Monday, May 6, 2024
Show #9: Monday, May 13, 2024
Show #10: Monday, May 20, 2024

 

Get the Mobile App

Listen to all LSU Sports Radio Network broadcast free in the LSU Sports Mobile App.

Shop for Tickets

Single-game tickets for the 2024 season are currently available for purchase by calling (225) 578-0100 or purchasing online at LSUtix.net.

Ask a Question

Have a question for the Head Coach or the Voice of the Tigers? Send it now and listen to the broadcast live in the LSU Sports Mobile App, on LSUsports.net/live, or on your local LSU Sports Radio Network affiliate.

On-Demand Archives

Tigers Open Nine-Game Homestand Tuesday Night vs. Nicholls

LSU opens a nine-game homestand at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday when the Tigers play host to Nicholls in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
Skip Bertman to Sign Books Prior to Saturday Games vs. Auburn and Ole Miss

Bertman will sign copies of “Everything Matters in Baseball – The Skip Bertman Story” next to the statue bearing his likeness near Championship Plaza on Saturday, April 27, prior to the Auburn game, and on Saturday, May 18, prior to the Ole Miss game.
Gage Jump Named SEC Pitcher of the Week

Jump fired a seven-inning complete game on Friday to lead LSU to a series-opening win at Missouri. He limited Mizzou to one run on three hits with one walk and a career-high 14 strikeouts.