Claudio Romero Named USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week

NEW ORLEANS – For the third time in 2024 an LSU Tiger has been named the U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association National Athlete of the Week, with Claudio Romero being named this week’s honoree on Monday afternoon.

A week after throwing the nation-leading toss of 64.96 meters (213’ 1”) to take the win at Tom Jones Invitational in Gainesville, Fla., Romero recorded a new PR to take the win in Baton Rouge this past weekend.

The Santiago, Chile, native recorded a throw of 67.29 meters (220’ 9”) to take the win on Saturday, erasing his previous PR of 67.02 meters (219’ 10”) from 2022. The new PR of 67.29m is the new Chilean-national and LSU record, and the distance improves his No. 5 spot on the all-time collegiate-performance list.

All four of his throws landed (64.73m-64.97m-67.29m-64.74m) at the LSU Alumni Gold meet would’ve been nation-leading marks ahead of the next best athlete.

Romero joined Brianna Lyston and Michaela Rose as USFTCCCA National Athlete of the Week honorees so far in 2024. He is also the first men’s athlete to be honored since Godson Oghenebrume was last season.

