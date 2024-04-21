LSU Defeats Missouri, 6-2, to Claim SEC Series

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Left-hander Griffin Herring worked five scoreless innings in relief Sunday as LSU posted a 6-2 win over Missouri in Taylor Stadium.

LSU improved to 25-16 overall and 5-13 in the SEC, while Missouri dropped to 18-23 overall and 6-12 in conference play.

The Tigers return to action at 6:30 p.m. CT Tuesday when they play host to Nicholls in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

Herring (3-0) entered the game to start the bottom of the fifth inning with the scored tied 2-2, and he blanked Missouri the rest of the way, allowing just one hit with one walk and eight strikeouts.

Centerfielder Paxton Kling and shortstop Michael Braswell III each drove in two runs to highlight LSU’s offensive effort.

“I’m proud of our team,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “We didn’t get off to a great start, but they stayed with it and played with great competitive character. Griffin’s performance on the back end of the game was outstanding. He’s a team-first player, and in four of our five SEC wins, he did exactly what he did today.

“(LSU catcher) Alex Milazzo also played a great game today behind the plate and with his at-bats; he was not going to let our team lose this game.”

LSU starting pitcher Nate Ackenhausen worked the first four innings, limiting Missouri to two runs on five hits with one walk and five strikeouts.

Missouri reliever Bryce Mayer (1-5) was charged with the loss, as he pitched the sixth inning and allowed one run on two hits with two walks and no strikeouts.

An RBI grounder by designated hitter Jackson Lovich and an LSU infield error gave Missouri a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning.

LSU tied the contest in the fifth when centerfielder Kling lined a two-run double, third double of the weekend series.

“We really needed that,” Johnson said. “Paxton is getting better, he’s played well over the last couple of weeks. He’s hit a lot of balls hard, and he’s made a really good step in his development for himself and for our team.”

Braswell drew a bases-loaded walk in the sixth to give LSU a 3-2 advantage.

LSU extended the lead to 4-2 in the seventh when rightfielder Ashton Larson launched a solo homer, his third dinger of the year.

Braswell produced an RBI double in the eighth and a Missouri throwing error on a ground ball by third baseman Tommy White in the ninth led to the final LSU run.