Missouri Edges LSU, 8-7, on Saturday to Even SEC Series

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Trailing 7-2 entering the eighth inning on Saturday, LSU scored five runs over the final two innings but suffered an 8-7 loss to Missouri at Taylor Stadium.

Missouri improved to 18-22 overall, 6-11 in the SEC, while LSU dropped to 24-16 overall and 4-13 in conference play.

The teams conclude the series at 2 p.m. CT Sunday in a game that will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

A two-run homer by LSU designated hitter Hayden Travinski in the top of the eighth inning reduced Missouri’s lead to 7-4; however, a solo shot by leftfielder Brock Daniels in the bottom of the eighth gave Mizzou a four-run cushion.

With one out in the top of the ninth, LSU centerfielder Paxton Kling doubled, and he scored when second baseman Steven Milam followed with a double.

Third baseman Tommy White then greeted Missouri reliever Ryan Magdic with a two-run homer, cutting Missouri’s lead to one run. Magdic, however, struck out first baseman Jared Jones, and he retired leftfielder Ashton Larson on a ground ball to second base to end the game.

Missouri starting pitcher Javyn Pimendal (2-2) earned the win, as he worked 5.0 innings and limited LSU to one run on two hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

LSU starter Luke Holman (6-3) was charged with the loss as he allowed six runs – five earned – on six hits in 4.2 innings with two walks and four strikeouts.

Magdic was credited with his second save of the season after recording the final two outs of the game.

Missouri scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning as third baseman Trevor Austin provided a run-scoring double, and a second run came home on an LSU infield error.

LSU cut the deficit in half in the top of the second inning when shortstop Michael Braswell III lined an RBI single.

Missouri extended its lead to 3-1 in the third as Daniels delivered a two-out, run-scoring single.

Missouri erupted for four runs in the fifth after Holman had retired the first two hitters in the inning. Austin and second baseman Matt Garcia each delivered run-scoring doubles, and first baseman Danny Corona smacked a two-run single.

Jones led off the LSU sixth with a homer – his 16th of the year – narrowing the gap to 7-2.