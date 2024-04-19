LSU Run-Rules Missouri, 12-1, to Open SEC Series

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Sophomore left-hander Gage Jump fired a career-high 14 strikeouts Friday night, and LSU blasted four home runs as the Tigers posted a 12-1 win over Missouri at Taylor Stadium.

The game was halted after the seventh inning due to the Southeastern Conference 10-run rule.

LSU improved to 24-15 overall, 4-12 in the SEC, while Missouri dropped to 17-22 overall and 5-11 in conference play.

The teams meet in Game 2 of the series at 4 p.m. CT Saturday in a contest that will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

Jump (3-1) pitched the seven-inning complete game, limiting Missouri to one run on three hits with one walk and 14 strikeouts. He threw 98 pitches in the outing, 65 for strikes.

“I was a great performance by Gage and a great win for our team,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “Gage controlled the tempo of the game, and our hitters took great at-bats. We produced a lot of line drives with runners in scoring position, and we controlled the game from the first pitch to the last.”

Jump’s 14 strikeouts marked the most by an LSU pitcher since Ty Floyd recorded 17 strikeouts versus Florida last June in the College World Series.

Jump’s seven-inning complete game was the first by an LSU pitcher since Paul Skenes posted a seven-inning complete-game win over Mississippi State on May 13, 2023.

Missouri starting pitcher Logan Lunceford (1-3) was tagged with the loss after allowing eight runs on seven hits in 2.2 innings with four walks and four strikeouts.

LSU designated hitter Hayden Travinski belted a three-run homer and collected four RBI to highlight the Tigers’ 13-hit output. First baseman Jared Jones unloaded a two-run homer, and second baseman Steven Milam and catcher Brady Neal each launched a solo shot.

LSU grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when rightfielder Ashton Larson smashed an RBI double, and the Tigers extended the advantage to 2-0 in the second on a solo homer by Neal, his sixth dinger of the season.

LSU erupted for six runs in the third as Milam launched a solo homer – the first of his collegiate career – and Travinski blasted a three-run shot to highlight the outburst, which also featured RBI doubles by shortstop Michael Braswell III and by centerfielder Paxton Kling.

Missouri got on the board in the bottom of the third when leftfielder Jeric Curtis provided a run-scoring single.

LSU extended its lead to 11-1 in the fourth as Jones unloaded a two-run homer – his team leading 16th dinger of the season – and Travinski later scored from third on a wild pitch by Missouri reliever Kaden Jacobi.

Travinski’s RBI groundout in the sixth scored Jones from third and gave the Tigers a 12-1 cushion.