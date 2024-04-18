at No. 4 Tennessee

Last weekend, Tennessee won a 2-1 series at Mississippi State, defeating the Bulldogs in the final two games. The Lady Vols have a .299 batting average with 304 hits. The pitching staff dominates in the circle, with a nation-leading 1.48 ERA, and their 287 strikeouts are the second-most in the SEC.

Outfielder Kiki Milloy is batting .353 with 41 hits, a team-high 49 runs (No. 2 in the SEC), 20 RBIs, and nine home runs that contribute to a .698 slugging percentage. Milloy also leads the team with 21 stolen bases. Infielder McKenna Gibson leads the team with a .367 average, 44 hits, and 36 RBIs while accounting for seven home runs.

The Lady Vols have a pair of top 10 pitchers in the country, including Karlyn Pickens and Payton Gottshall. Both hurlers have a 1.19 ERA and 15 wins this season. Pickens ranks No. 2 in the country with nine shutouts, No. 2 in the SEC with 149 strikeouts, lowest opposing batting average at .155 in 117.2 innings. Gottshall ranks No. 8 in the conference with 126 strikeouts in 99.2 innings and holds opposing batters to a .172 clip.